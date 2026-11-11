The White House called Joe Biden 'a disgrace' on Tuesday, 10 November, after the contents of a private letter Donald Trump left for his successor came to light. The letter, written in 2021, struck a different tone from the White House's public criticism as Biden prepares to publish his memoir.

Biden had kept the note private after succeeding Trump. On inauguration day, he described it as 'very generous' but declined to reveal what it said.

The letter's contents feature in Promise Me, America, due for release on 17 November.

White House Attacks Biden as Trump's Private Praise Comes to Light

White House communications director Steven Cheung was asked about the letter and Biden's criticism of Trump in the book. His response differed from the conciliatory tone of the earlier message.

Cheung called Biden 'a disgrace' and accused him of trying to turn the justice system against political opponents. He also said Biden had ignored Trump's 'wise words'. Those accusations were Cheung's assessment; the publication of the letter does not establish them.

Trump had spent months disputing Biden's victory in the 2020 election, but his private note expressed confidence in the incoming president.

According to the Associated Press, which reviewed a photocopy, Trump wrote the two-page letter in black marker on White House stationery. The envelope was addressed to '46', a reference to Biden's position as the nation's 46th president.

Trump wrote that Biden could shape history rather than simply pass through the presidency. He linked that confidence to Biden's affection for the American people and urged him to remain true to himself.

The letter also acknowledged the expectations that come with the presidency. Trump wrote that the office offered Biden an opportunity to determine his place in history.

Biden's Memoir Sets Trump's Letter Against Their Political Rift

That generosity stood apart from Trump's behaviour during the transition. He did not attend Biden's inauguration on 20 January 2021 or host the traditional White House tea for his successor and the incoming first lady.

Biden showed the letter to some members of his staff after taking office but did not permit them to read it. The New York Times first reported its inclusion in the memoir on 10 November.

Trump later acknowledged putting considerable thought into the message. During a September 2023 interview with NBC's Meet the Press, he described it as 'a nice note' and said its disclosure was Biden's decision.

The new memoir offers a much harsher portrayal of Trump's presidency. In an excerpt published on 9 November, Biden criticised the current administration's reversals of his policies and accused Trump of undermining American institutions.

Biden also condemned Trump's role in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, when Congress was certifying Biden's election victory. He characterised the attack as an insurrection intended to keep Trump in power.

That is Biden's judgement, rather than a claim made in the private letter.

Biden said Trump's conduct amounted to an attempt to remain president after losing the election. His final words on the Capitol attack were unforgiving. 'It should follow him to his grave,' he wrote.