Donald Trump congratulated Democrats after they won control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections, but rejected the suggestion that Republican losses were a personal rebuke. The White House separately posted a photograph bearing the words: 'PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT.'

By Wednesday morning, Democrats had secured at least 54 Senate seats against 44 for Republicans, according to Reuters, while the Associated Press (AP) had yet to call races in Alaska and Mississippi.

Democrats also flipped more than two dozen Republican-held House seats, strengthening their ability to challenge Trump when the new Congress begins in January.

Trump Rejects Personal Rebuke

'Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job,' Trump said in a telephone interview excerpt shared by Fox News. He acknowledged their success but rejected the suggestion that Republican losses reflected voters' judgement of his leadership.

BREAKING: President Trump congratulates Democrats on their midterm victories but makes one thing clear: He does not view the results as a rejection of his leadership.



“Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they… pic.twitter.com/oGrQUYdi4C — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2026

His response contrasted with his campaign appeal for voters to treat the congressional elections as a verdict on his presidency. At a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on 22 October, Trump had urged supporters to 'pretend I'm on the ballot'.

After the Republican defeats, he instead argued that his absence from the ballot had hurt the party's chances. 'I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!' he wrote on social media.

Voters Want Stronger Checks on Trump

However, SSRS exit polling cited by Reuters found that half of respondents viewed the election as an opportunity to rebuke Trump. The poll was conducted for a consortium of US media organisations, including major television networks and the Associated Press.

The same exit poll found that 70% of respondents wanted Congress to provide stronger checks and balances on the president. Democratic gains included Senate victories in Republican strongholds such as Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

White House: 'Still Your President'

The White House posted a photograph of Trump leaning over the Resolute Desk on Wednesday, a day after the midterm elections. Across the image were the words: 'PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT.'

Thank you for your attention to this matter. pic.twitter.com/Q1ZGYM7idV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2026

CALL TO ACTIVISM responded with a 'lame duck' jibe, while @YourAnonNews called the post embarrassing and said it almost felt sorry for Trump. Both replies mocked the presidential reminder rather than disputing that he remained in office.

In a separate election-night interview, Trump said: 'My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country.' He later warned: 'Otherwise I'd just veto everything and they're not gonna want that.'

Before polls closed, Trump had already welcomed the description 'Mr Veto' in another telephone interview. Congress can override a presidential veto with a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

War and Living Costs Hurt Republicans

Trump attributed Republican defeats to unpopular candidates and weak turnout, arguing that his presence on the ballot would have changed the outcome. 'If I was, we would have won,' he said.

Reuters reported that frustration over the Iran war, rising living costs, tariffs and Trump's handling of the country helped drive Democratic gains.

Trump separately claimed that voters supported his Iran policy but were unwilling to accept the short-term increase in petrol prices, offering his own explanation of the conflict's electoral impact.

Democrats Take Control in January

Republicans retain their congressional majorities until the new congressional terms begin at noon on 3 January 2027. Democratic control brings investigative powers through congressional committees, while the Senate can block presidential appointments, including cabinet officials and federal judges.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has pledged to reverse Republican Medicaid cuts, while a senior aide identified renewed healthcare subsidies among potential priorities. If Trump vetoes legislation advancing those proposals, overriding him would require a two-thirds vote in each chamber.