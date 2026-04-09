Donald Trump is facing mounting scrutiny after a Luxembourg-based steel giant linked to a £29 million ($37 million) White House ballroom donation appeared to benefit from a tariff adjustment days later.

The revelation has raised questions about the intersection of trade policy and private donations tied to one of the most high-profile construction projects at the White House in decades. At the centre of the controversy is whether a policy shift affecting foreign steel imports coincided too closely with a corporate contribution.

Officials have denied any connection, but the timing has intensified political and industry backlash.

Donation Of Foreign Steel Raises Questions Over 'America First' Policy

President Donald Trump has long positioned tariffs as a cornerstone of his economic agenda, repeatedly pledging to shield American steelmakers from foreign competition.

Yet according to individuals familiar with the plans, the White House accepted tens of millions of dollars' worth of foreign steel for the ballroom project. The steel is being supplied by ArcelorMittal, one of the world's largest producers, with much of its output based in Europe.

Trump publicly acknowledged the donation during an October event with wealthy donors, stating that a 'great steel company' had offered to provide materials valued at $37 million. He added that the offer would significantly reduce costs for the project, which he said would not burden taxpayers.

However, the use of foreign steel for a landmark US government building has drawn criticism from domestic producers and labour groups, who argue it contradicts the administration's protectionist rhetoric.

Scoop: White House ballroom to be built with foreign steel

ArcelorMittal is donating tens of millions of dollars of steel made in Europe for the ballroom project

with @lukebroadwater https://t.co/00duknJsaf — Ana Swanson (@AnaSwanson) April 8, 2026

Tariff Adjustment Timing Fuels Scrutiny

Just days after Trump's remarks about the steel donation, the White House issued a detailed trade proclamation that included provisions affecting tariffs on steel and aluminium products.

The measure authorised Howard Lutnick to reduce tariffs, by up to half, for companies operating facilities in Canada or Mexico that supply automotive manufacturers in the United States. The policy adjustment could benefit firms like ArcelorMittal, which exports automotive steel from Canada and has invested in expanding US production capacity.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, dismissed any suggestion of a link between the donation and the tariff provision, describing the connection as 'tenuous'. The official also noted that no company had yet formally received the tariff relief outlined in the proclamation.

Even so, trade analysts say the sequence of events, donation disclosure followed by policy adjustment, warrants closer examination. While tariff changes are often technical and industry-wide, their timing in relation to major commercial interests can invite scrutiny.

Industry Reaction And Political Fallout

Representatives of US steel producers have voiced concern over the decision to rely on imported materials for such a symbolic project. Steel Manufacturers Association executive vice president Brandon Farris said domestic manufacturers were capable of supplying the necessary materials.

'Our members stand ready to supply the high-quality, American-made steel needed,' he said, pointing to what the group described as a resurgence in domestic production driven by tariffs.

The backlash reflects broader tensions within Trump's trade strategy, which has centred on aggressive tariff measures. The administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on foreign steel in 2018 and later increased it to 50 per cent in an effort to curb imports and stimulate domestic output.

Critics argue that accepting foreign steel donations risks undermining these policies, particularly when the project involves one of the most recognisable buildings in the United States.

BREAKING: Governor Josh Shapiro just exposed Donald Trump for using FOREIGN steel to build his ballroom. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/DMUxsOPBsI — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) April 9, 2026

Global Business Links Add Complexity

ArcelorMittal's global footprint complicates assessments of the economic impact. The company operates in multiple countries, including France, Germany, Canada, Brazil and India, and recently expanded its US presence with investments in Alabama.

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Its chairman, Lakshmi Mittal, has previously expressed support for Trump's trade policies, particularly measures targeting Chinese steel exports. Analysts note that while tariffs can restrict imports, they can also drive up global prices, benefiting large multinational producers.

The company declined to comment on its role in the ballroom project. White House officials have emphasised that despite its foreign base, the firm contributes to the US economy through domestic investments and joint ventures.

They have also insisted that no preferential treatment was granted in exchange for the donation.

As questions persist, the episode underscores the delicate balance between trade policy, corporate influence and the optics of government projects in an era of heightened economic nationalism.