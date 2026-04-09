The gap between soldiers' memories and the polished narrative from the Defence Secretary and the Pentagon is often where the most uncomfortable truths reside. For those who stood in the path of Iran's deadliest drone strike in Kuwait, the official version of events offered by the Department of War feels less like a report and more like a rewrite.

While the administration paints a picture of a well-defended position hit by a statistical anomaly, the men on the ground describe a scene of systemic failure and avoidable vulnerability. According to the Army soldiers who survived Iran's deadliest attack, they were 'unprepared' and were in a vulnerable position.

Survivors Challenge Claims of a Fortified Base

In a candid interview with CBS News, Army survivors of the strike have stepped forward to dismantle the official narrative regarding the facility's readiness. These soldiers, many still recovering from significant injuries, argue that the base was far from the secure stronghold described by leadership.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth previously described the drone as a 'squirter.' He also claimed that it made a devastating impact because it was too strong despite the soldiers being in a 'fortified' unit.

The Army survivors, however, did not think Hegseth's words were accurate. They contend that the lack of adequate air defence systems left them as sitting ducks during the Iranian offensive.

'Painting a picture that "one squeaked through" is a falsehood,' one of the injured soldiers said. 'I want people to know the unit ... was unprepared to provide any defence for itself. It was not a fortified position.'

Another service member also said that it was 'chaos' because 'There was no single line of patients to triage,' adding, 'You're on one side of the fire or you're on the other side of the fire.'

Following the attack, the injured soldiers were left to care for themselves with improvised bandages, braces and tourniquets. This testimony suggests that the casualties were not merely the result of a powerful weapon but the consequence of a unit left exposed.

BREAKING CBS:



Survivors of the deadliest Iranian attack on U.S. forces since the war began have disputed the Pentagon's description of events and said their unit in Kuwait was left dangerously exposed when six service members were killed and more than 20 wounded.



The members… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 9, 2026

Seeking Accountability Over Morale

For these service members, the decision to speak out is not about political sabotage but about preventing future loss of life. They argue that ignoring the tactical failures of the Kuwait strike ensures that the same errors will be repeated in future engagements. There is a sense that the truth has been sacrificed to maintain the appearance of military competence.

'It's not my intent to diminish morale or to disparage the Army or the Department of War more holistically, but I do think that telling the truth is important and we're not going to learn from these mistakes if we pretend these mistakes didn't happen,' one soldier said.

When asked if the attack was preventable, the soldier said, 'absolutely, yes.'

Six soldiers died from the attack, and over 20 were left injured. The call for honesty directly challenges the Pentagon's account, which sought to frame the event as an unavoidable tragedy rather than a failure of preparation.

BREAKING: "Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it."



"The world's leading state sponsor of terrorism proved utterly incapable of defending itself, its people, or its territory." - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/YwtNnkIlv2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 8, 2026

Hegseth's Previous Statement About the Attack

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth previously addressed the attack in a press briefing on 2 March. He categorised the drone as a rare breach of an otherwise solid perimeter. In his statement, he suggested that the strike was an outlier rather than a symptom of poor base security or lack of foresight.

'Unfortunately, we call it a squirter that, that makes its way through. And in that particular case it happened to hit a – a tactical operation centre. That was — that was fortified,' he said. 'But these are powerful weapons.'

This characterisation of the unit as 'fortified' remains the primary point of contention for the survivors who were actually inside the structure, who did not think it was the case.

Read more Pete Hegseth Removes Army Chief Randy George Amid Iran War: What It Means for US Troops Pete Hegseth Removes Army Chief Randy George Amid Iran War: What It Means for US Troops

Historical Conflict and the Fortnight Ceasefire

The tension in Kuwait is part of Iran's retaliation after Israel and the US attacked Tehran on 28 February. The conflict has consistently threatened to spill over into a broader regional war, drawing in various international interests and shifting alliances.

However, a temporary reprieve has emerged on the diplomatic front. Recent reports indicate that the US and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, providing a brief window for negotiations and humanitarian efforts. This lull in active hostilities offers a fragile hope that the cycle of retaliation might be paused, even if the underlying grievances remain unresolved.

As the political landscape shifts, the soldiers in Kuwait continue to demand that their experiences be accurately recorded. They believe that only by acknowledging the 'unprepared' state of their unit can the military truly honour its commitment to protect those in uniform.