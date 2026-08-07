US President Donald Trump reignited speculation about a possible third-term bid after sharing a series of AI-generated images depicting himself alongside prominent figures in American history and remarking that his time in office 'could be a long time'.

The posts, published on Truth Social late on Thursday, came despite Trump's previous acknowledgement that the US Constitution bars him from seeking a third presidential term.

Trump has repeatedly joked or speculated about serving beyond a second term since returning to the White House. Although he has publicly recognised that he cannot legally run again, references to 'Trump 2028' have continued to surface in his speeches, campaign merchandise and social media activity.

Trump Fuels 2028 Plans After Posting AI Images

Trump's late-night Truth Social activity featured multiple AI-generated images placing him beside some of America's best-known historical figures.

One image portrayed the president wearing military attire alongside Generals George Patton and Douglas MacArthur, both of whom served during the Second World War. Another showed Trump with Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln appearing to sign a map of the United States.

A separate image depicted him standing with President John F Kennedy at Camp David.

The visual posts were accompanied by new references to a possible future beyond his current term, adding to previous occasions when Trump has embraced 'Trump 2028' branding. He has previously worn a 'Trump 2028' cap in public despite acknowledging that a third term is prohibited under the Constitution.

Later on Thursday, while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump again touched on the subject while discussing efforts to expand the US semiconductor industry.

'We'll have a big percentage of the chip business by the time I leave office, which could be a long time,' Trump said. 'Who knows? But it could also be fairly quick. They say two-and-a-half years. We're gonna find out.'

The remarks immediately attracted attention because they appeared to blur the distinction between his constitutional term limit and his repeated public references to remaining in office longer.

Third Term Talk Continues Despite Constitutional Limits

During the same exchange with reporters, Trump also discussed the Republican Party's future after his presidency.

Asked about Vice President JD Vance and the 2028 presidential race, Trump said it was 'too early' to endorse a successor. According to previous reports, he has privately indicated to Republican donors that he would favour Vance as the party's next nominee.

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The president's allies have also sent mixed messages about whether another Trump candidacy is even possible.

House Speaker Mike Johnson previously acknowledged that constitutional restrictions prevent a third term, saying Trump understood those limits. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, however, has continued to insist there is a 'plan' that could allow Trump to return to office in 2028, although no such pathway has been officially outlined.

Trump himself has offered conflicting remarks over time. Last October, he described it as 'sad' that he could not seek another term, while on other occasions he has joked about remaining president beyond the constitutional limit.

At present, there is no indication that Trump's constitutional eligibility has changed. No third-term campaign has been officially announced, and any suggestion of such a bid remains speculative. But if Trump were to attempt another presidential run, he would face a significant constitutional obstacle. The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution bars anyone elected president twice from being elected to the office again.

While some allies have floated theories about how he could return to power, no recognised legal pathway has been established, and any attempt to seek a third term would almost certainly trigger immediate legal challenges and ultimately be decided by the courts.