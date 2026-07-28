Political analyst David Rothkopf has argued that Donald Trump's recent efforts to associate himself with some of America's most celebrated presidents reflect deep personal insecurity rather than confidence, suggesting the US president is increasingly focused on how history will remember him as renewed attention surrounds his health.

President Trump posts an image of he and JFK standing in front of the White House. Even though JFK was a Democrat, Trump respects his sensible policies and fighting spirit and that he passionately loved America.🇺🇸



JFK would not recognize his party today. pic.twitter.com/TlLwYRdprO — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 27, 2026

Speaking on The Daily Beast Podcast, Rothkopf pointed to Trump's latest Truth Social post—an AI-generated image depicting the president alongside John F. Kennedy at the White House—as part of what he described as a broader effort to cement his legacy.

The comments come as Trump faces renewed public scrutiny over his health following recent reports concerning swelling in his legs and bruising on one hand, although the White House has insisted the president remains fit to serve.

Rothkopf Sees Insecurity, Not Confidence

Discussing the AI-generated Kennedy image, Rothkopf argued that Trump's fascination with presidential symbolism reveals anxiety rather than self-assurance.

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'Trump probably, on some level, despite the fact that he's a narcissist and a psychopath and all these other things... has the worst case of imposter syndrome in history,' he said.

Rothkopf suggested Trump remains acutely aware of comparisons with his predecessors.

'He feels extremely insecure,' he continued. 'And so he's like, 'Well, look, I have the same job George Washington had. I have the same job John F. Kennedy had. I could be surrounded by all of these people.'

Rather than reflecting confidence, Rothkopf argued, Trump's repeated attempts to place himself alongside revered presidents suggest a desire for historical validation.

Kennedy Image Fuels Legacy Debate

Rothkopf said the Kennedy image forms part of a wider pattern he believes has become increasingly visible during Trump's second term.

He pointed to the president's continuing involvement with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where the administration has pursued significant changes since Trump returned to office.

'It is an empty disaster. There's still tarps over the front of it because Trump can't bear to see the front of it without his name on it now,' Rothkopf said.

Podcast host Joanna Coles also noted Trump's interest in the redevelopment of New York's Penn Station, where discussions surrounding a major federal overhaul have prompted speculation about possible renaming proposals.

Rothkopf argued these examples point to a president increasingly focused on securing a visible place in American history through the institutions and landmarks associated with it.

Mortality Enters the Conversation

Rothkopf then linked those ambitions to what he sees as Trump's growing awareness of mortality.

'This guy, he's got imposter syndrome,' he said. 'And I also think he hears the Grim Reaper.'

Expanding on the remark, Rothkopf added: 'He's hearing the footsteps of the Grim Reaper in the background... and he wants to memorialise himself everywhere he looks.'

His comments come as public discussion surrounding Trump's health has intensified in recent weeks. Photographs showing swelling around the president's ankles and bruising on one hand prompted widespread speculation online, although White House officials attributed the conditions to chronic venous insufficiency and routine medical treatment rather than any serious underlying illness.

Trump has also made occasional public references to mortality, including remarks about whether he might ultimately reach the 'Pearly Gates'.

Rothkopf did not offer any medical assessment. Instead, he argued that Trump's increasing focus on historical symbolism and personal legacy reflects a broader concern with how he will ultimately be remembered.

More Than Political Symbolism

Alongside changes at the Kennedy Center and proposals linked to Penn Station, the administration has advanced plans for a new White House ballroom as part of Trump's broader push to leave a lasting mark on federal landmarks.

Trump has also indicated that his priorities extend beyond conventional political calculations. Earlier this year, he told reporters: 'I don't care about the midterms.'

Supporters argue these initiatives demonstrate a president seeking to reshape national institutions and leave a lasting policy legacy. Critics, however, see them as further evidence that Trump is increasingly concerned with the historical image he leaves behind.

White House Rejects the Claim

The White House dismissed Rothkopf's assessment.

Spokesman Davis Ingle described the political analyst as a 'far-left loser' suffering from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome', rejecting suggestions that the president's recent actions reflect insecurity about his legacy or growing concern over his mortality.

The exchange highlights the sharply different interpretations surrounding Trump's presidency. Supporters portray his latest initiatives as evidence of confidence and long-term vision, while critics such as Rothkopf argue they reveal a president increasingly preoccupied with how history will judge him.