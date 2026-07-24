Donald Trump sparked immediate backlash on 23 July in Washington, D.C., after the US president appeared to suggest he would like to serve a third term, a remark that drew sharp reactions online and raised fresh questions about constitutional limits.

The moment came during a live-streamed address at the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters, where Trump was formally unveiling his 'Ratepayer Protection Pledge' aimed at shielding consumers from electricity price increases tied to AI data centres.

The event was intended to focus on energy costs and the administration's broader economic messaging, particularly as Trump prepared to roll out sweeping tariffs affecting dozens of countries.

Instead, the president veered off script mid-remarks and pivoted to his own political future, telling the audience, 'All these buildings, plans, factories that we're talking about! All I know is that I'd like to be the next president. Because I'm going to make someone look very good!'

Trump Third Term Remark Ignites 'No Thanks, Demented Grandpa' Backlash

The offhand comment landed quickly and loudly online. Within minutes of the broadcast, clips circulated across X and other platforms, where critics seized on both the substance and tone of the remark.

One widely shared response read, 'No thanks, demented grandpa.' Another user wrote, 'This sums him up. He's a deeply wounded, insecure, petty little man. Who demands constant credit and adoration. It's never about the greater good. Third term? Yeah, right!'

A third post questioned the legality outright, stating, 'So he wants to go against the 22nd amendment...not happening, demented, old con man!' The language was blunt, even by the standards of online political discourse, but it reflected a broader pattern.

Trump's unscripted moments often become viral flashpoints, and this one hit a nerve because it touched a constitutional boundary that is not open to interpretation.

Still, the reaction was not entirely one-sided. A supporter countered the criticism, writing, 'He's going to keep saying this and people will agree even when he's president in 2029.'

That comment, while less widely amplified, points to a persistent divide in how Trump's rhetoric is received, dismissed by some as unserious or provocative, embraced by others as aspirational or strategic.

What The Constitution Says About a Trump Third Term

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution states that no person can be elected to the presidency more than twice. It adds that anyone who has served more than two years of another president's term can only be elected once in their own right.

Trump did not elaborate on how such a scenario might work, nor did he acknowledge the constitutional restriction during his remarks. Instead, he continued with a forward-looking pitch tied loosely to economic outcomes, saying future leadership would benefit from projects initiated under his watch.

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'They're gonna sit there, and all this stuff is going to be opening. And they're going to be saying, What a genius they are! That didn't happen with Biden!' he said.

Before that detour, Trump had opened the event in a more conventional tone, telling attendees, 'It's really an honour to be with you, tremendous people. Well, it's a really important subject. I wanted to be here to say a few words.'

He then touched on AI infrastructure, arguing that expansion in the sector was inevitable. 'You can't fight it, you have to go with it,' he said, promising that the new pledge would ensure consumers were protected while companies absorbed rising costs.

The White House initiative itself, the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, is positioned as a response to growing energy demand from data centres powering artificial intelligence systems. Trump claimed the policy would lower electricity prices and reduce taxes, although detailed mechanisms were not fully outlined during the appearance.

What remains uncertain is whether the third-term remark was a fleeting aside or a deliberate signal. There has been no immediate clarification from the White House addressing the comment directly.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify any intention beyond the president's own words.

The episode underscores a familiar dynamic. A policy announcement meant to focus on energy and economic messaging instead became overshadowed by a single unscripted line.

For critics, it reinforced concerns about Trump's approach to norms and institutions. For supporters, it was either rhetorical flourish or something more pointed. Either way, it shifted the conversation in seconds, which, in Trump-world, is often the point.