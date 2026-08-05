President Donald Trump has reignited his long-running feud with Democrats after claiming he was impeached 'for nothing' and warning that a third attempt could be launched if Republicans lose control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections.

The US president used a gathering of Republican lawmakers to rally his party around one message: win the midterms or prepare for another impeachment battle. 'You gotta win the midterms, because if we don't win the midterms, it's just going to be, I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me,' Trump told the crowd.

The president then revisited the two impeachment proceedings that overshadowed his first term, portraying both as politically motivated attacks designed to damage his presidency. Trump said, 'They impeached me. I never knew I was going to be impeached. I get a phone call, 'You just got impeached.' I said, 'What does that mean?'

Trump remains the only US president in history to have been impeached twice; a distinction he has repeatedly used to argue that Democrats weaponised the impeachment process against him.

Trump's First Impeachment

Trump's first impeachment came in December 2019 after the Democratic-controlled House accused him of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. The case centred on allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, while military aid to the country was being withheld.

Trump strongly denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of attempting to overturn the result of the 2016 presidential election. The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him on both charges in February 2020, allowing him to remain in office.

Capitol Riot Led to Second Impeachment

Just over a year later, Trump faced impeachment for a second time following the January 6th, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The House charged him with incitement of insurrection after a crowd of his supporters stormed the building as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Democrats argued that Trump's efforts to challenge the election result and his comments before the attack contributed to the violence. Trump rejected the accusation and maintained that his speech had been protected by the First Amendment.

Although 57 senators voted to convict him, the result fell short of the two-thirds majority required to remove a president from office. Trump was acquitted in February 2021.

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Trump's latest comments come as Republicans face a potentially difficult fight to retain control of the House in the 2026 midterms.

The party's narrow majority means Democrats could regain the chamber with a relatively small shift in seats. If that happens, democrats would gain the power to launch congressional investigations, issue subpoenas and potentially introduce new articles of impeachment.

Trump believes that Democrats will waste little time targeting him. 'They'll find a reason to impeach me,' he said, framing the election as a crucial test for both his presidency and the Republican Party.

Another Impeachment on the Horizon?

No formal third impeachment effort has been introduced. However, Democratic Representative Ro Khanna has suggested that another impeachment could be considered if Democrats regain control of the House, arguing that Trump should face accountability for his actions during his second term.

For Trump, the prospect of another impeachment has now become a powerful campaign message, and a warning to Republican voters that losing the House could unleash another bitter political showdown.

As the 2026 midterms approach, Trump is making one thing clear: he believes the battle for Congress could determine whether his presidency faces another historic impeachment fight.