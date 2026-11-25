US President Donald Trump reportedly questioned the construction progress at the White House ballroom site in Washington, DC, on Saturday, 21 November.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed the president demanded that the work be finished while speaking with several aides, including his executive assistant, Natalie Harp.

The reported exchange comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the ballroom's construction costs, completion schedule and the administration's authority to redevelop the historic presidential complex.

Lip Reader Claims Donald Trump Questioned Ballroom Progress

According to Hickling's interpretation, published in Tuesday's 24 November coverage, Trump questioned the apparent lack of construction progress while gesturing towards the site.

'Look at it. I've come back, and none of it is finished,' Trump allegedly said, according to Hickling.

The alleged remarks are based on lip-reading analysis rather than an authenticated transcript. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the conversation or determine whether Trump was specifically addressing Harp.

The lip reader claimed the president subsequently questioned the construction workers about their whereabouts before giving him another instruction: 'I want it finished.'

Trump then turned towards members of the waiting press corps while continuing his conversation with staff. However, Hickling's account does not establish whether construction was behind schedule.

The White House announced the ballroom project on 31 July 2025, outlining plans for about 90,000 square feet of additional space. The development will replace the demolished East Wing and is intended to host state dinners and other official gatherings.

Trump has cited a $400 million (€365 million and £305 million) cost for the ballroom, which he says would be covered by private donations.

However, contractor records obtained by The Washington Post indicated that the broader East Wing redevelopment was estimated to cost $600 million (€547 million and £458 million), with partial funding from taxpayers.

Preservationists have also challenged the administration's authority to proceed with the development without congressional approval.

On 31 August, the US Supreme Court suspended a lower court injunction, thereby allowing construction to proceed. The decision did not resolve the underlying legal dispute.

According to the court's docket, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has until 6 January 2027 to respond to a subsequent government petition.

Meanwhile, construction has reached key milestones. Trump visited the site on 4 November to mark the placement of the ballroom's final steel beam.

During Tuesday's Thanksgiving turkey pardon, 24 November, Trump said next year's ceremony would be held in the new ballroom.

His remarks reflected his expectations for the venue rather than an independently confirmed completion date.

Natalie Harp's Role Alongside Donald Trump

The reported exchange has also drawn attention to Harp, whose responsibilities often place her alongside the president at domestic and international engagements.

Harp, 35, previously worked as a conservative television presenter before joining Trump's team in 2022. She became known for carrying a portable printer to provide Trump with printed news articles.

Her position as executive assistant has seen her accompany the president on official trips, including his visit to the Philippines on 17 and 18 November.

Harp was seen sitting behind Trump during talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila.

However, nothing in the published lip-reading account establishes that Harp oversees the ballroom's construction or is responsible for its completion schedule. Her presence at Saturday's conversation should not be taken as evidence that Trump personally reprimanded her.

No official White House response specifically addressing Hickling's interpretation has been found.

Although construction continues, questions about the project's financing and legal authorisation remain unresolved. The alleged conversation provides no independently verified evidence that the ballroom's completion timetable has changed.