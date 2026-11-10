A woman's laughter echoed in the background as Donald Trump joined a surprise C-SPAN broadcast, prompting online speculation that his special assistant, Natalie Harp, was nearby.

The 80-year-old president joined the debut episode of the network's Washington Journal Primetime shortly after 9 pm EST on Monday, 9 November. But before he began speaking, viewers heard a woman laugh on the other end of the line, then a click.

The brief audio sparked online speculation, with several social media users suggesting the voice belonged to Harp. However, her identity has not been confirmed.

Who Was Heard Laughing Before Trump Spoke?

The exchange began around 10 minutes into the programme, when host Mimi Geerges announced: 'It looks like we've got a call from the White House.'

Trump was then connected to the broadcast. Before he greeted Geerges, viewers heard the woman laughing, but neither the president nor the host acknowledged the sound.

Online reactions soon followed. One X user suggested the woman could be Harp, writing: 'Not Natalie giggling in the background. Omg.'

Not Natalie giggling in the background. Omg — Dystopian News (@canklesmctacos) November 10, 2026

Journalist Laura Rozen also commented on the audio, posting: 'Stephen Miller first day as chief of staff. Natalie Harp audibly giggling as Trump calls into cspan.'

The Republicans Against Trump account also questioned the woman's identity, posting: 'Who's that woman giggling in the background? Is that Natalie?'

The ACYN clipping account also highlighted the audio, describing an unidentified woman giggling during Trump's call.

Why Does Trump Watch C-SPAN's Call-In Shows?

After the laughter stopped, Trump opened the conversation by praising the host.

'Well, thank you, Mimi, and good luck with the show. I've watched you numerous times and you do a great job,' he said.

When Geerges asked about his interest in C-SPAN, Trump said he liked watching its call-in programmes because they gave him an indication of public opinion.

'Well, I like to watch the call-ins because it gives me a little bit of an indication of where we are,' Trump explained.

He then said: 'I do okay in there.'

Trump also claimed Republican callers appeared more enthusiastic about him than Democrats, before turning to familiar political arguments about immigration and border enforcement.

Asked whether hotel workers, waitresses and farm workers should face deportation, Trump said his administration had not put the same pressure on them as it had on people he described as murderers and drug dealers.

Is Natalie Harp Working Near Trump's Private Office?

The speculation has also drawn attention to reports about Harp's role as Trump's special assistant and her proximity to the president.

A report published in October said Trump watches television, makes phone calls, and reviews documents in his private dining room near the Oval Office. It also reported that a space had been cleared for Harp, who works there when she is not seated behind the president at his desk.

However, the report does not establish that Harp was present during the C-SPAN broadcast. It said the White House had been contacted to clarify whether the woman was a staff member or someone connected to C-SPAN.

The call also attracted attention for Trump's remarks on immigration, the war with Iran and Venezuela. Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the broadcast online and described the exchange as 'bonkers'.

Harp's identity as the woman heard laughing has not been confirmed, and the online speculation remains unverified.