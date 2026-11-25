Melania Trump drew criticism on X for her brief greetings when she received the White House Christmas tree without her husband, Donald Trump, according to Morning Honey. One commenter quoted by the publication wrote, 'No warmth, so awkward.'

The 18-foot tree came from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavour, Wisconsin, and arrived at the White House by horse-drawn carriage. A live band played Christmas songs as White House staff greeted the First Lady. She smiled for photographs and greeted those present, Morning Honey wrote, but did not stay long to chat.

How Melania Trump Greeted Guests at the White House

One X user commented on both Donald Trump's absence and the First Lady's greeting to attendees. 'Melania receives the White House Christmas tree without Trump. She does a brief meet-and-greet, which feels a bit awkward. Handshakes occur... not a single hug is given at this photo op,' the user wrote.

Other commenters quoted by Morning Honey drew broader conclusions from the brief appearance. One accused the first lady of 'not caring about Christmas'. Another offered a personal judgement on Trump herself, writing, 'Never has there been a colder First Lady in the history of this fine country than Melania Trump.'

Morning Honey did not identify the commenters by name. The handshakes and the absence of hugs were details one user singled out to describe the reception as awkward. The publication described Trump's appearance as brief, without specifying how long she spent speaking to those present.

Melania Trump Joins Usha Vance To Pack Care Packages

The tree reception was one of two holiday activities Morning Honey described. On the same day, Trump joined Second Lady Usha Vance at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to help pack care packages for deployed troops.

In remarks reported by Morning Honey, the first lady thanked those serving in the US military and extended her holiday message to their families. 'The US military is the most powerful in the world because of its people. This holiday season, we say thank you to our great servicemen and women and their families, who sacrifice everything for the safety and freedom of our country,' she said.

Why the Reception Recalled Melania Trump's Earlier Christmas Duties

Trump's White House Christmas decorations drew criticism in 2018, when she decorated the East Colonnade with 40 crimson topiary trees. The display drew criticism and became the subject of jokes online, according to Morning Honey.

The publication also noted the reaction from psychologists and colour experts, who saw the red trees as a departure from traditional holiday greenery and found the effect jarring.

According to Morning Honey, the reaction to the reception reignited discussion of recordings made by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide, during Trump's first term as first lady. The recordings were leaked in 2020. Morning Honey gives no specific date for the conversation in which Trump discussed her Christmas duties.

In one of those recordings, Trump expressed frustration about the decorating work she was expected to do at the White House. Morning Honey quoted her as asking, 'Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?'