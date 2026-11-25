'Justice for Gemma': Internet Outraged After 14-Year-Old Deaf Dog Is Found Dead
The dog's owner confirmed her death after an online search effort, while the circumstances remain under scrutiny and no criminal charge has been publicly confirmed
A 14-year-old deaf dog named Gemma has been found dead after disappearing from her home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, prompting an outpouring of grief and anger online. Social media users are demanding accountability from a woman identified in online posts as Fay Marie Nihart, who has been accused of leaving the elderly pet outside following an alleged argument with her former boyfriend.
Gemma's owner, Bryan Lee, announced on Facebook on 25 November that the dog had been found. In a video update, Lee said, 'Unfortunately, she's not with us anymore.' He also thanked everyone who had helped search for the missing senior dog.
What Happened to Gemma?
Gemma reportedly disappeared on the night of 16 November after being left outside a home near Everlou Road and Beverly Road in southwest Cedar Rapids.
The 14-year-old tan-and-white dog was deaf and reportedly wearing a pink collar when she went missing. Her inability to hear people calling her name raised concerns about her safety, particularly as temperatures dropped.
Doorbell camera footage circulated online appeared to show a woman letting Gemma outside before closing the door. The woman was heard saying, 'Bye. Bye. See ya,' as the dog walked away from the property.
The woman was identified in online posts as Fay Marie Nihart, Lee's former girlfriend. According to claims shared by people involved in the search, the incident allegedly happened following an argument between the former couple.
The footage and allegations prompted widespread criticism, with users questioning why an elderly, deaf dog had been left outside without shelter or assistance.
Gemma's Owner Announces Dog Was Found Dead
After several days of searches, Lee shared an update on Facebook on 25 November confirming that Gemma had been found but had died.
In the video, he said, 'Unfortunately, she's not with us anymore,' before thanking everyone who had helped look for her.
News of Gemma's death prompted further outrage online, with social media users calling for animal cruelty charges against Nihart. Some expressed concern that the elderly dog had allegedly been left outside in freezing temperatures without shelter, food or water.
However, the specific cause of Gemma's death has not been publicly established.
'We Need Answers': Internet Demands Justice for Gemma
The news prompted further anger on X, with users expressing sympathy for Lee and calling for accountability over the circumstances surrounding Gemma's disappearance.
One user expressed hope that Nihart would face criminal charges.
Another user called for answers and accountability.
Others expressed heartbreak over the dog's death.
Meanwhile, another user used the incident to remind pet owners to consider how potential partners treat their animals.
Online Petition Calls for Investigation
Before news of Gemma's death emerged, a Change.org petition titled 'Cedar Rapids PD: Investigate the intentional abandonment of senior dog, Gemma' was launched on 21 November.
The petition calls on Cedar Rapids police and the Linn County Attorney's Office to investigate the alleged abandonment, assist with efforts to locate Gemma and consider appropriate animal cruelty and abandonment charges.
The petition was created while Gemma was still missing, and its original demands centred on finding the dog and holding the person responsible accountable.
As of the latest available petition listing, there has been no publicly confirmed criminal charge against Nihart.
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