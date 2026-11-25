A 14-year-old deaf dog named Gemma has been found dead after disappearing from her home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, prompting an outpouring of grief and anger online. Social media users are demanding accountability from a woman identified in online posts as Fay Marie Nihart, who has been accused of leaving the elderly pet outside following an alleged argument with her former boyfriend.

Gemma's owner, Bryan Lee, announced on Facebook on 25 November that the dog had been found. In a video update, Lee said, 'Unfortunately, she's not with us anymore.' He also thanked everyone who had helped search for the missing senior dog.

What Happened to Gemma?

Gemma reportedly disappeared on the night of 16 November after being left outside a home near Everlou Road and Beverly Road in southwest Cedar Rapids.

The 14-year-old tan-and-white dog was deaf and reportedly wearing a pink collar when she went missing. Her inability to hear people calling her name raised concerns about her safety, particularly as temperatures dropped.

Doorbell camera footage circulated online appeared to show a woman letting Gemma outside before closing the door. The woman was heard saying, 'Bye. Bye. See ya,' as the dog walked away from the property.

HEARTLESS Iowa woman KICKS 14yo DEAF DOG OUT of OWNER’S HOME



‘BYE… BYE… SEE YA’ — she CASUALLY THROWS an ITEM as if PLAYING FETCH



Gemma STILL MISSING after 8 DAYS — her DEAFNESS makes SEARCHING even HARDER pic.twitter.com/Uu53F8w6os — RT (@RT_com) November 24, 2026

The woman was identified in online posts as Fay Marie Nihart, Lee's former girlfriend. According to claims shared by people involved in the search, the incident allegedly happened following an argument between the former couple.

The footage and allegations prompted widespread criticism, with users questioning why an elderly, deaf dog had been left outside without shelter or assistance.

Gemma's Owner Announces Dog Was Found Dead

After several days of searches, Lee shared an update on Facebook on 25 November confirming that Gemma had been found but had died.

In the video, he said, 'Unfortunately, she's not with us anymore,' before thanking everyone who had helped look for her.

News of Gemma's death prompted further outrage online, with social media users calling for animal cruelty charges against Nihart. Some expressed concern that the elderly dog had allegedly been left outside in freezing temperatures without shelter, food or water.

However, the specific cause of Gemma's death has not been publicly established.

'We Need Answers': Internet Demands Justice for Gemma

The news prompted further anger on X, with users expressing sympathy for Lee and calling for accountability over the circumstances surrounding Gemma's disappearance.

One user expressed hope that Nihart would face criminal charges.

Gemma, the 14 year old deaf dog abandoned outside by her owner's now ex-girlfriend, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, has been found deceased



I hope and pray this Evil women is charged



RIP Gemma #justicForGemma pic.twitter.com/GQEuKBJdpJ — Evan Mahoney (@EvanMahoney_) November 25, 2026

Another user called for answers and accountability.

Heartbreaking update 💔😭 Gemma was found today, and sadly, she is no longer with us.



My heart breaks for her dad. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he navigates this unimaginable loss.



Fay, the evil woman who kicked this dead elderly dog out of the house in the… pic.twitter.com/knCXnOFJc6 — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) November 25, 2026

Others expressed heartbreak over the dog's death.

Poor dog... very sad for the owner. RIP Gemma. — Christina RadChick Consolo (@radchickyo) November 25, 2026

Meanwhile, another user used the incident to remind pet owners to consider how potential partners treat their animals.

Dear dog people,

Please be mindful when you pick your girlfriend or boyfriend.

You CANNOT be happy with someone who doesn’t meet your love for the dog half way.

No matter how attractive you think the person is, the first screening process is always on how they view dogs and will… https://t.co/ums7puaXui — Witty Dog (@OneLastBark) November 25, 2026

Online Petition Ca lls for Inv estigation

Before news of Gemma's death emerged, a Change.org petition titled 'Cedar Rapids PD: Investigate the intentional abandonment of senior dog, Gemma' was launched on 21 November.

The petition calls on Cedar Rapids police and the Linn County Attorney's Office to investigate the alleged abandonment, assist with efforts to locate Gemma and consider appropriate animal cruelty and abandonment charges.

The petition was created while Gemma was still missing, and its original demands centred on finding the dog and holding the person responsible accountable.

As of the latest available petition listing, there has been no publicly confirmed criminal charge against Nihart.