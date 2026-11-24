Natalie Harp's letter to Trump, reportedly written in 2023, has drawn renewed attention after footage of the US president circulated online.

The video, shared on X on Monday, 23 November 2026, appeared to show Donald Trump alongside his executive assistant, prompting discussion about her professional responsibilities.

The correspondence predates Trump's return to the White House. The Daily Beast published two letters in full in August 2026, reportedly written by Harp during or shortly after Trump's May 2023 trip to Scotland and Ireland.

Earlier accounts of the correspondence appeared in The New York Times and reporting by author Michael Wolff.

Natalie Harp's Letter to Trump Details Golf Course Apology

Photographs taken at Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland in May 2023 showed Harp accompanying the former president. One image appeared to show her running uphill behind several golf carts, with Trump leading the group.

Another photograph showed Harp standing alongside Trump and his son, Eric, on the course overlooking the sea. The correspondence subsequently attributed to Harp offered an explanation for her decision to walk rather than travel in a golf cart.

According to The Independent's August reporting, Harp apologised for potentially embarrassing Trump during the outing. She explained that she had initially been told no carts were available and that others would also be walking.

Harp also said a golf course employee subsequently asked her to continue walking to reduce the number of carts being used.

'You are all that matters to me. I don't want to ever let you down,' Harp reportedly wrote.

IBTimes UK cannot independently authenticate the correspondence. The White House previously defended Harp following the publication of the letters in August 2026, with spokesperson Davis Ingle praising her loyalty and work ethic.

Latest Footage Draws Attention to Harp's White House Role

The Blast revisited the correspondence on 23 November after an X post by Brittany Belle attracted attention. The video appeared to show Trump and his 35-year-old executive assistant entering a room before sitting beside each other.

🔥 Just another day at Trump’s golf course, watching Fox News and sporting his 45–47 hat, while Natalie sits right beside him going through her papers.



The only thing I can’t figure out is… WHAT is that thing in Trump’s mouth? 😂 pic.twitter.com/G536vUF0tq — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) November 23, 2026

Belle described Harp as sorting through paperwork while Trump watched Fox News. The president was reportedly wearing a cap bearing the numbers 45 and 47, referring to his two non-consecutive presidential terms.

The precise date and location of the recording remain unconfirmed. Although the footage prompted discussion on social media, it does not establish that their relationship extends beyond Harp's professional responsibilities.

Questions Surround Harp's Reported Role in Presidential Access

Separate reporting has examined how journalists reach Trump through his personal mobile phone. In an investigation published on 4 November 2026, The Independent reported that several journalists encountered an unidentified woman who requested their names before connecting calls.

One such incident involved Politico journalist Dasha Burns during a live election-night broadcast on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. The Independent compared the woman's voice with Harp's speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

However, the comparison provided no definitive identification of the woman. Another journalist told the publication that Trump heard him give his name and asked the person answering to connect them.

Whether Harp screens calls to Trump's personal mobile phone or decides who can speak directly with him remains independently unverified. The reports reviewed did not identify any response from Harp or the White House specifically addressing the latest footage.