Unauthorised access to some US Treasury systems is under investigation, while the department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has extended certain regulatory filing deadlines following a disruption to its services.

FinCEN disclosed the incident on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. It said some systems had been taken offline as a precaution, but has not publicly confirmed whether any data was stolen.

US Treasury's FinCEN Investigates Unauthorised Access to Its Systems

In an advisory reproduced by ABC News, FinCEN confirmed that unauthorised access affected a 'limited subset of its systems'.

The agency did not identify the affected systems or disclose the full extent of the incident. Officials have also provided no public details about who was responsible.

FinCEN plays a central role in protecting the US financial system against illicit activities, including money laundering and terrorism financing. It collects and analyses financial information to support investigations by law enforcement agencies.

Financial institutions also submit reports detailing potentially suspicious transactions through the agency's electronic filing infrastructure. The information submitted can therefore be sensitive, although unauthorised access to a system does not, on its own, establish that information was taken.

According to The Record, FinCEN is working to restore normal operations. Its Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) electronic filing website remains operational, although some services may be temporarily unavailable.

The agency has not publicly specified which services are affected or said when all affected systems will be restored. It has also not announced a timetable for completing its investigation.

Who Qualifies for Temporary Filing Relief

Under temporary relief order FIN-2026-R002, issued on 24 November, FinCEN extended certain filing deadlines to 30 December 2026. The extension covers eligible submissions originally due between 18 November and 29 December 2026.

Financial institutions that used Secure Data Transfer Mode (SDTM) to submit BSA reports as of 18 November qualify for the relief.

The order also covers certain companies required to submit Beneficial Ownership Information Reports and individuals required to update their FinCEN Identifier. The relief applies only to the categories and filing dates specified in the order; it is not a general suspension of reporting requirements.

Financial institutions must continue to comply with other applicable anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing requirements, including monitoring transactions for suspicious activity.

FinCEN said its Financial Institutions Hotline, 1-866-556-3974, remains unaffected by the disruption. Institutions requiring urgent communication with law enforcement can continue to use the channel.

The agency may modify or extend the temporary relief at its discretion.

Separate Intelligence Breach Reports Remain Unlinked

Separately, Reuters reported on 24 November that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) had discovered a cybersecurity breach.

The incident reportedly exposed unclassified information, according to a person familiar with the matter. The New York Times was the first to report the breach.

Responding to the report, the ODNI said there had been 'no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems'.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported intelligence agency breaches. FinCEN has not publicly identified any connection between those incidents and its own investigation.

The extent of any potential exposure of financial data remains unknown. FinCEN has not confirmed whether data was accessed or taken, or given a timetable for restoring all affected services.