Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been indicted on two federal counts of possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). A federal grand jury in Los Angeles returned the indictment on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

According to the US Department of Justice, each count carries a maximum prison term of 20 years. The 82-year-old could face 40 years in prison if convicted on both counts and given consecutive maximum sentences.

The indictment follows Markle's arrest in Florida earlier this month and an FBI investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material recovered from storage facilities in California. Markle has previously denied the allegations. He remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Thomas Markle Sr. Indictment Details FBI Investigation and Arrests

Federal prosecutors allege that Thomas Wayne Markle knowingly possessed film negatives containing child sexual abuse material on 30 October and 4 November 2026.

The indictment alleges that the material was transported through interstate or international commerce. Prosecutors also allege that some of the material involved children under the age of 12.

FBI agents obtained court-authorised warrants to search two storage units in the Los Angeles area, registered to Markle. Authorities said he had rented both units since 2008.

Investigators recovered approximately 78 items, including film negatives, slides and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material. This figure represents the number of items seized, not the number of individual criminal offences.

Markle was initially arrested in Florida on 6 November under a federal criminal complaint containing a single possession count.

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli described the allegations as 'extremely serious' and pledged to prosecute the case to the fullest extent permitted under federal law.

Markle was subsequently released on home detention with electronic monitoring. He returned to custody on 10 November after an alleged violation of those conditions involving his ankle monitor.

On 19 November, US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled in Florida that Markle was competent to stand trial, based on an independent psychiatric evaluation.

The ruling established his capacity to understand the criminal proceedings and to assist in his defence. It did not determine whether he committed the alleged offences.

Thomas Markle Sr.'s Denial and Meghan Markle's Earlier Response

The American investigation followed allegations of material reportedly found among Markle's belongings in Cebu, the Philippines.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., claimed in October that he had discovered suspected child sexual abuse material and had subsequently alerted authorities.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Allen Rae Co confirmed that criminal complaints against Markle were filed with prosecutors in Cebu on 16 November.

The complaints concern alleged offences of possession and distribution under Philippine law and are separate from the two federal counts in California.

Markle denied his son's accusations in a Daily Mail interview published on 23 October, calling the allegations 'a bunch of lies'.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also addressed the earlier allegations on 23 October, stating she was 'deeply distressed' by the reports.

She explained that her decision to distance herself from her father and to prevent him from having contact with her children was intended to protect them.

Her statement preceded the November arrests and does not constitute a response to the latest federal indictment.

The Justice Department confirmed that Markle remains in federal custody in Florida, and his arraignment is expected in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

An exact arraignment date was not disclosed in Tuesday's announcement. The FBI investigation is ongoing, and prosecutors must prove Markle's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to secure a conviction at trial.