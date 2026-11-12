President Donald Trump's Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday drew criticism from US veterans and commentators after he stumbled through a tribute to a Green Beret and referred to 'jungles' while discussing Afghanistan.

According to Raw Story, Trump was attempting to praise Ryan Hendrickson, who sustained injuries after stepping on an improvised explosive device.

It described Hendrickson as a Green Beret who, after retiring, wrote a book about his wartime experiences.

Raw Story described the president as going off script during the afternoon address, losing his train of thought and improvising through pauses. His remarks about Hendrickson subsequently prompted questions and criticism in posts on X.

Trump's Baffling Speech Prompts Brain Freeze Comparison

Trump's tribute included an apparent reversal of who had stepped on what, followed by a reference to the enemy and an unclear passage about mistakes in battle.

'Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson was leading his team through a Taliban-held village in Afghanistan at 3 in the morning when he was stepped on by enemy. I mean, he was the enemy, the enemy was all over. He made the mistake. A mistake that people understood when they were in the battles, jungles.'

Raw Story cited a clip posted to X by Aaron Rupar. The quotation records Trump's wording but does not explain what he intended by the reference to jungles.

Podcaster Greg Bush reacted with a computer comparison, writing, 'Watching his brain freeze, reboot, freeze, reboot, start in BIOS, and reboot again in live time.'

Bush's description expressed his interpretation of the president's delivery. It did not establish a medical explanation for the pauses or the confused wording.

US Veterans Question Trump's Cognitive Impairment

US Marine veteran Harrison Lansing focused on the reference to Afghanistan, joking, 'Ah yes, the famous Afghanistan Jungle.'

Another retired Marine, using the name Mr. Adams, questioned whether the speech reflected a wider issue and criticised the media's attention to Trump compared with Joe Biden.

'How many more signs of cognitive impairment is he going to have display before the media starts focusing on it like they did Joe Biden?' he wrote.

That suggestion of cognitive impairment was Mr. Adams's opinion, rather than a clinical finding. Raw Story's article provides no medical evidence or diagnosis supporting it. The remarks and reactions alone do not establish the cause of Trump's difficulties during the tribute.

The comparison with Biden likewise reflected Mr. Adams's criticism of media scrutiny. It was not accompanied by evidence that measured or compared the coverage of the two men.

Watching his brain freeze, reboot, freeze, reboot, start in BIOS, and reboot again in live time. https://t.co/hd1192llHT — Greg Bush (@OneLungMongo) November 11, 2026

Trump's Baffling Speech Draws Further Questions

Liberal commentator Joanne Carducci, known as 'JoJofromJerz', questioned both the passage's meaning and its reference to Afghanistan.

'What the literal f--- is he talking about?' she wrote, before adding, 'The jungles of... Afghanistan?'

The comments cited by Raw Story focused on different elements of the same passage, from Trump's pauses to his word choice. They establish the reactions of the named individuals, without demonstrating how widely those views were shared.

Trump critic Jennifer Kimball also questioned the delivery, writing, 'He's reading from a prompter and it's still a word salad.'