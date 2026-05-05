Vanessa Trump has stepped back into the public eye after a period of intense media attention surrounding her boyfriend, professional golfer Tiger Woods, whose recent DUI arrest sparked widespread headlines. The former model and ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. appeared keen to restore a sense of normality by focusing on family, sharing a glimpse into her life amid the ongoing controversy.

Her re-emergence comes at a time when scrutiny around Woods' legal and personal challenges remains high. Despite the situation, Trump's latest social media activity suggests a deliberate shift towards positivity, highlighting family milestones rather than directly addressing the unfolding issues tied to her partner.

Kai Trump Shares New Photo of Mum Vanessa

Kai Trump recently celebrated her enrolment at the University of Miami with a festive 'bed party' post on her personal Instagram account. The post showed Kai enjoying a special moment with friends as she displayed her bed that was decorated with the university's merchandise.

Interestingly, Kai's post also featured a photo with her mother, who has been staying off social media since her boyfriend's arrest.

Woods' arrest in March, which followed a car-related incident and led to DUI-related charges, has had ripple effects beyond the sports world. The controversy placed additional attention on his relationship with Vanessa Trump, which became public in 2025.

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Despite the headlines, sources close to the situation have indicated that Trump has remained supportive of Woods as he navigates the aftermath of the arrest.. Reports suggest the couple has maintained a strong bond, with shared interests, particularly golf, playing a central role in their relationship.

Some have interpreted Trump's decision to highlight her children during this time as an effort to redirect focus towards family life. She shares five children with Donald Trump Jr., including Kai, who has increasingly stepped into the spotlight through both her athletic pursuits and social media presence.

Kai Raises Eyebrows with Sweet Video Featuring Close Friend Emma

Kai was also at the centre of online speculation when she shared a sweet video featuring her close friend Emma on TikTok. In the video, Kai and Emma are shown hugging while the ABBA song 'Slipping Through My Fingers' plays in the background.

While the post appeared to be a sentimental tribute to the girls' friendship, netizens were quick to fill the comments section with questions about the nature of their relationship. There were suggestions that the two are romantically involved, while others called them a 'sweet couple'. On the other hand, some simply expressed admiration for their close bond.

Despite the speculation, there has been no confirmation that the relationship between Kai and Emma is anything more than a friendship. Needless to say, the video itself did not indicate that the girls were in a romantic connection, and much of the online reaction appears to be based on interpretation rather than fact.

For now, Kai has not confirmed whether she is in a relationship with anyone and appears to be focused on playing golf and studying at the University of Miami. Still, it appears that mum Vanessa Trump will continue to support her child as she herself navigates difficult times with her own boyfriend, Tiger Woods.