US President Donald Trump, 79, appeared to close his eyes and drift during a health care affordability event in the Oval Office on Thursday, 23 April, according to viral clips shared online, fuelling fresh questions about whether the president's evident struggle with sleep and his unexplained bruising should now be treated as a national security concern.

Clips of the Oval Office exchange raced around X, where critics seized on the images as proof that Trump is too old or too frail to serve. One user wrote: 'Can we please stop electing these geriatric patients for president?'

Another piled on with a harsher line: 'Looks like he is [in] a nursing home. To be honest, that's where the senile old lunatic belongs.'

A third viewer, apparently sympathetic but still alarmed, commented: 'He is fighting hard to stay awake, in a tough battle against sleepiness. Why the [sic] US keeps electing this type of President?'

Trump has been filmed nodding off in meetings before, and earlier this year, he tried to brush off similar footage by saying he sometimes closes his eyes when he is bored.

The president resting his eyes pic.twitter.com/6sRHiwsJfr — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2026

Ex-White House Attorney Cites 'Classic Symptom Of Dementia'

The latest Oval Office moment did not land in a vacuum. It follows a striking intervention from Trump's former White House attorney, Ty Cobb, who was asked about the president's mental state during an interview with MS NOW host Ari Melber on 16 April.

Read more 'Dozy Don' Row: Donald Trump Bashes 'Sleepy Joe' Just Hours After Falling Asleep At Crime Summit 'Dozy Don' Row: Donald Trump Bashes 'Sleepy Joe' Just Hours After Falling Asleep At Crime Summit

Cobb claimed Trump looked 'lost' and linked his apparent drowsiness in official settings to a broader decline.

'We see him falling asleep in Cabinet meetings in the mornings and in the afternoon. That's a classic symptom of dementia,' Cobb alleged, before adding that Trump was showing 'great deterioration' and 'accelerated' mental decline.

No formal medical report and no independent physician has publicly endorsed Cobb's view.

Bruised Hands, Heavy Aspirin Use And Official Explanations

Layered on top of the sleep debate is a second, more visual health question: the repeated appearance of bruises on Donald Trump's right hand.

The president has been photographed at several events with deep purple marks on his dominant hand. On at least one occasion, he tried to conceal the injury with make-up, leaving a noticeably splotchy, mismatched patch during a White House ceremony on Tuesday, 21 April, where he addressed NCAA Collegiate National Champion teams.

The bruise, a persistent mark intermittently visible throughout his second term, has prompted further speculation about his underlying health.

The White House line is that nothing sinister is going on. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly argued the bruising is simply the result of the 'thousands' of hands Trump shakes every day.

Trump himself has previously said he takes a daily 325 mg dose of aspirin to keep his blood 'thin' for cardiovascular reasons. That is higher than the commonly recommended 81 mg 'baby aspirin' dose and, physicians note, can make a person more prone to bruising.

In 2025, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow in the veins, which can also contribute to discolouration and bruising in the limbs.

Donald Trump was hosting senior figures, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, at the White House when the incident occurred.

Footage from the event shows Trump seated at his desk as a guest speaks nearby. At one point, he seems to stare towards the corner of the Resolute Desk, his eyes apparently closed for several seconds.

The White House has not issued a detailed on-the-record explanation of that specific moment, and Trump's defenders typically argue he sometimes closes his eyes out of boredom or concentration rather than sleep.