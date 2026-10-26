Nicki Minaj's public defence of her husband and her support for her imprisoned brother have become the subject of criticism following her appearance alongside Donald Trump in Michigan.

The scrutiny concerns statements she made about separate criminal cases, including her brother's conviction for sexually assaulting a child.

Minaj joined Trump on Sunday, 25 October, at a rally supporting Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers ahead of the US midterm elections.

Her political appearance has also prompted questions about presidential pardon powers, although the cited reports document no request for intervention in her brother's case.

Nicki Minaj's Past Statements Form the Basis of Criticism

Minaj travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One and appeared with him during the Republicans' campaign push in Michigan.

The event placed her support for the president alongside renewed discussion of statements she had made about relatives and a musical collaborator.

In a commentary published on 26 October, Daily Kos writer Oliver Willis argued that her defence of Kenneth Petty, support for Jelani Maraj and remarks about rapper 6ix9ine demonstrated a pattern.

That is his interpretation of separate episodes, not a judicial finding about Minaj or evidence that she endorsed the underlying offences.

Kenneth Petty's Conviction and Her Instagram Response

In 2018, Minaj defended Petty, whom she was dating at the time, after his criminal record attracted attention.

'He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship,' she wrote on Instagram, before rejecting attempts by other users to dictate her personal life.

Petty was convicted of attempted rape and served nearly four years in prison, with prosecutors saying he used a sharp object and tried to force the victim into sexual intercourse.

Minaj's description was her own characterisation of the relationship, rather than the prosecution's account of the offence or a finding that displaced his conviction.

Jelani Maraj Received a Sentence of 25 Years to Life

Minaj's brother was sentenced in 2020 to 25 years to life for repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home.

He had been convicted in November 2017 of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering her welfare.

FACTS about Nicki Minaj.



1. Her husband is a registered SEX OFFENDER

2. Her brother is a convicted CHILD RAPIST

3. She cannot vote in American elections.



Perfect for the trump administration.



These people are disguisting animals and all they do is lie. pic.twitter.com/vAYftqotBC — 8647 Dad (@inversedad) October 25, 2026

After his conviction, Minaj wrote to the court seeking leniency and described him as the 'most patient, gentle, genuine, giving, selfless man'.

The letter is one of the specific actions cited in the criticism, but a character reference should not be represented as proof that she approved of his crimes.

6ix9ine's Comments Concerned a Proposed Performance

Willis also cited Minaj's objections after 6ix9ine was prevented from joining her performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Her remarks concerned their professional association and her efforts to have him appear alongside her.

'I really fought,' Minaj said during a radio appearance quoted in the commentary, explaining that she wanted him to perform his hit record.

That professional support is distinct from her advocacy for family members, even though the commentary considers the episodes together.

Trump Cannot Pardon Maraj's New York Conviction

The US Department of Justice states that presidential clemency does not extend to state criminal convictions, meaning Trump cannot pardon Maraj for this New York case.

Someone seeking a pardon or sentence commutation for a state offence must instead approach the relevant state authorities.

Neither Minaj's appearance with Trump nor her statements supporting him establish that she sought clemency for her brother, and the cited reports document no agreement concerning his sentence.

The absence of a documented request is not proof that none occurred, but it does not support presenting a request or political bargain as fact.