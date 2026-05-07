Fresh photographs from a White House Mother's Day event have once again placed Donald Trump's health under intense public scrutiny. The 79-year-old president appeared alongside First Lady Melania Trump to honour military mothers, but online attention quickly shifted away from the ceremony and towards his visibly bruised and swollen hands.

Social media users immediately pointed out patches of discolouration, purplish marks and what many claimed looked like heavy concealer covering both hands. Within hours, the images had spread widely online, fuelling fresh speculation about Trump's health and reigniting debates over presidential transparency.

The controversy began after political journalist Aaron Rupar shared close-up images from the White House event on X. In his post, Rupar wrote, 'Yikes! Both of Trump's hands are discoloured today and one of them appears bruised as well.'

Yikes! Both of Trump's hands are discolored today and one of them appears bruised as well



(Anna Moneymaker/Getty) pic.twitter.com/IZEw3j1JzD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

The post quickly gained traction, reportedly reaching more than 1.3 million views within hours. Several social media accounts amplified the discussion, including political commentators and anti-Trump groups who questioned why both of the president's hands appeared covered in makeup.

Observers focused particularly on visible white patches across Trump's hands, along with dark purple colouring underneath. Some users joked about the poor concealer match, while others compared the situation to the intense scrutiny former President Joe Biden faced over his own health concerns while in office.

One viral comment read, 'Imagine if Biden had cover up globbed on his hands every day?' Another wrote, 'They really spackled the makeup on thick and you can still see the bruise.'

Several people also pointed out what they believed was unusual swelling in Trump's fingers and hands during the event.

New photo shows heavy bruising and makeup on both of Trump's hands pic.twitter.com/wjpkEySj58 — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 6, 2026

This is not the first time Trump's hands have become a public talking point. Similar bruising has been spotted repeatedly over the past year, particularly on his right hand.

The White House has consistently insisted there is no serious health issue behind the marks. Officials previously explained that the bruising was caused by a combination of frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Trump himself also addressed the issue directly in earlier remarks, saying he takes aspirin for heart health and that the medication can thin the blood, making bruising more likely. He reportedly said his doctors had told him his heart was in good condition but added that he preferred not to take risks.

A 2025 White House medical memo also stated that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow in the veins. According to the administration, the bruising remained 'common and benign' and was linked to soft tissue irritation from constant public appearances and handshakes.

Still, critics argue that recurring bruises, swelling and visible makeup naturally raise questions about the president's physical condition.

Read more Donald Trump Allegedly 'Rotting From The Inside' As Hand Makeup Fails To Conceal Dark Marks Donald Trump Allegedly 'Rotting From The Inside' As Hand Makeup Fails To Conceal Dark Marks

The White House Pushes Back

Despite growing online discussion, the Trump administration strongly rejected claims that the president's health is declining.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle defended Trump by describing him as 'the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.'

In comments reported by media outlets, Ingle added that Trump shakes more hands daily than any other president and continues to maintain an active public schedule.

Supporters of the president also argued that social media users were exaggerating the issue for political reasons. Some claimed the bruising looked consistent with ordinary ageing and medication side effects rather than any serious medical concern.

Trump's latest annual physical examination, released in April 2025, also stated that the president remained in 'excellent health' with strong cardiac, neurological and pulmonary function. Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, described the president as physically robust despite his age.

I don’t ever wanna hear about “Sleepy Joe” again. This dude is a narcoleptic rotting mess pic.twitter.com/WK3eeKyYtQ — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 7, 2026

Trump Health Update

Trump's age continues to play a major role in public interest surrounding his health. At 79, he became the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, making every visible sign of ageing a subject of national attention.

That attention has only intensified in today's social media environment, where photographs and short video clips can trigger immediate speculation. Even small physical details, such as bruises, swelling or changes in appearance, now spread online within minutes.

Either way, the photographs succeeded in dominating headlines far beyond the original White House event itself, proving once again that every public appearance by Donald Trump remains closely watched from every possible angle.