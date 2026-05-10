President Donald Trump has unleashed a lengthy and pointed attack on Iran and former President Barack Obama on Truth Social, accusing his predecessor of handing Tehran a financial lifeline that kept the Islamic Republic viable for decades. The post, published on 10 May 2026, came as negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained deadlocked, with the fragile ceasefire struck in April still holding but under considerable strain.

In the post, Trump wrote that Iran had been 'playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit "pay dirt" when Barack Hussein Obama became President.' He accused Obama of siding with Tehran over American allies, writing that the former president was 'actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life.' Trump also alleged that 'Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter.'

'The Greatest Sucker of Them All'

Trump's post escalated into personal attacks on both Obama and former President Joe Biden. He described Obama as 'the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President,' and added that Biden was 'not as bad' as Obama but still 'a disaster.' The post closed with a pointed warning directed at Tehran: 'For 47 years the Iranians have been "tapping" us along, keeping us waiting... They will be laughing no longer!'

Trump's own officials had previously warned, speaking anonymously, that his social media posts were hampering diplomatic efforts and risked undercutting the negotiations they were tasked with advancing. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, defended the approach at the time, saying that 'anyone who cannot see President Trump's tactics to play the long game are either stupid or willfully ignorant.'

Talks at an Impasse

The backdrop to the post is a ceasefire that remains precarious. A conditional truce brokered by Pakistan in April 2026 halted weeks of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, but subsequent negotiations have stalled. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, 'peace talks have stalled as there is little overlap between the United States and Iran's demands,' with the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global oil route shut by Iran at the outbreak of hostilities — still effectively closed. The US has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports, which Iranian officials have described as equivalent to an act of war.

BREAKING: looks like the talks with Iran failed again… pic.twitter.com/JLRDbKfU3c — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 10, 2026

A fourth round of talks had been scheduled for May, with Oman once again proposed as a neutral venue. Iranian officials had pointed to what they described as 'contradictory behaviour and provocative statements' from Washington as complicating factors, while the US side has continued to insist that Iran must dismantle its uranium enrichment programme entirely.

Trump, writing separately on Truth Social in April, had framed the current effort as superior to Obama's 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it a 'guaranteed Road to a Nuclear Weapon' and insisting any deal he reaches would be 'FAR BETTER.'

Trump's latest post underscores a consistent pattern throughout the US-Iran standoff: diplomatic negotiations progressing at a cautious pace while presidential statements on social media inject fresh volatility. Analysts at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace have noted that both sides appear 'more inclined to retrench in their maximalist positions,' suggesting the window for a durable agreement remains narrow. With the ceasefire still fragile and the Strait of Hormuz dispute unresolved, the stakes of the diplomatic impasse extend well beyond the two countries, touching global oil supplies and regional security alike.