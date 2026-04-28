Donald Trump welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House on Tuesday with a speech that drew laughter, applause — and no small amount of scrutiny online. During the arrival ceremony on the South Lawn, the US president paid tribute to his late mother's deep affection for the British royal family, delivering a line that quickly made its way across social media.

'My mother had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it?' Trump told the assembled crowd, adding: 'I wonder what she's thinking right now.' The remarks were met with laughter from guests, and King Charles himself appeared to react with visible amusement.

A Scottish Mother's Royal Devotion

Trump's tribute to his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was rooted in genuine family history. Born in 1912 in the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland, MacLeod emigrated to the United States in 1930 and became a naturalised citizen in March 1942.

Trump's fascination with the royals began long before he took office, going back to his early days when his Scottish mother spent hours in front of the television watching the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, according to David Charter, author of 'Royal Audience: 70 Years, 13 Presidents — One Queen's Special Relationship with America'. Charter described the president as 'a huge royalist,' noting that his mother's enthusiasm for the monarchy left a lasting impression on him.

Trump recalled his mother being 'glued to the television' whenever the Queen appeared in a ceremony, recounting that she would say, 'Look, Donald. Look how beautiful that is.' He then told the crowd that he remembered her saying that 'young Charles' was 'so cute' — a remark that drew further laughter from those gathered on the lawn.

This is ABSOLUTE CINEMA 🔥



🇺🇸 Trump : "My mother had a crush on Charles."😂



Fun Fact : Charles is 2 years younger than trump. 🤣😂



This man has not said a single truth in his life. Pure CLOWNERY 😂 pic.twitter.com/uuCT48nCno — InfoGram (@_InfoGram_) April 28, 2026

The Age Gap That Caught the Internet's Attention

While the moment played warmly at the White House, it landed rather differently online. Social media users were quick to point out a detail that made Trump's anecdote slightly awkward: King Charles, born on 14 November 1948, is actually two years younger than Trump, who was born on 14 June 1946. The observation spread rapidly, with many noting the irony of a mother harbouring a 'crush' on someone younger than her own son.

Posts on X flagged the age gap, with one widely shared post from the account Republicans Against Trump reading: 'Trump: "My mother had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it? Amazing. I wonder what she's thinking right now."' The post, which garnered nearly 100,000 views within hours, carried the caption: 'Donald Trump is an international embarrassment.'

The Broader Context of the State Visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to the United States marks the first state visit by a British monarch since 2007, with the royals arriving to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Trump also referenced the 'special relationship' between the two countries, recalling how Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin Roosevelt met aboard a ship called 'The Prince of Wales' — a title Charles held longer than any other person in British history. Later in the day, King Charles addressed a joint session of Congress, the second British monarch ever to do so, following the late Queen Elizabeth II, who did so in 1991.

Trump: “My mother had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it? Amazing. I wonder what she's thinking right now.”



Donald Trump is an international embarrassment pic.twitter.com/xhzOOeFzMI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 28, 2026

Despite the lighthearted moment on the South Lawn, the visit unfolded against a more complicated diplomatic backdrop. Trump has lobbed insults at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in recent weeks over his refusal to get directly involved in the United States' conflict with Iran, making Charles' presence at the White House as much a diplomatic gesture as a ceremonial one.

The viral reaction to Trump's remark reflects how closely the world is watching this state visit, one of the most politically charged royal trips to Washington in decades. For all the pageantry, the visit is taking place at a moment of real tension in the US-UK relationship, and every word spoken — even an offhand tribute to a mother's long-ago admiration — is being parsed in real time by a global audience.