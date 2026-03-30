The pursuit of professional success and financial stability has taken an unconventional turn across China. Millions of young professionals are now looking toward an unlikely deity of prosperity: American 'momager' Kris Jenner.

On platforms such as Xiaohongshu — often referred to as Rednote — and Weibo, a viral trend has seen Gen Z users replace their photos with images of the Kardashian matriarch. This digital movement is rooted in the belief that adopting her likeness as a profile picture can manifest luck, wealth, and an unshakable sense of confidence.

Why Kris Jenner Is China's New Luck Charm

The fascination with Jenner stems from a deep-seated cultural respect for relentless productivity and strategic ambition. TikTok influencer Marcelo Wang explained that the phenomenon is less about celebrity worship and more about identifying with Jenner's reputation as one of the hardest-working businesswomen in the US.

In China, Jenner has even earned the nickname 'Tian Hou' (天后), or the 'Empress Dowager'. Historically, this title referred to the mother of an emperor, signifying a figure with immense behind-the-scenes power and authority.

To illustrate the point, Wang cited a social media post. 'Someone posted this: "I was literally about to have a mental breakdown last night and suddenly I feel like I'm slaying. My confidence is through the roof. I feel like I can judge everyone right now,"' Wang shared. According to him, another user received two job offers by simply replacing their profile photo with Jenner's.

For many, 'cosplaying' as Jenner is a modern, humorous way to navigate a high-pressure job market. By surrounding themselves with her image, users feel they are channelling her ability to transform any situation into a lucrative opportunity.

Customising Success Across Every Professional Sector

The trend has evolved beyond simply using a standard headshot. Users are now customising Jenner's image to reflect their specific career paths, creating a digital roster of specialised icons. There are now iterations of 'Lawyer Kris', 'Engineer Kris', and 'Doctor Kris', tailored to the user's industry. This visual manifestation serves as a psychological boost for those facing burnout or corporate stagnation.

Social Media Reaction

While the trend is undeniably tongue-in-cheek, some followers claim the 'Kris Jenner Effect' has yielded real-world benefits. Anecdotes of sudden professional breakthroughs have only fuelled the momentum.

gente o arquetipo da kris é poderosissimo… ontem mudei minha foto do whatsapp e hoje passei num concurso publico pic.twitter.com/EypEfjoyPI — Gabb (@tictoxica) March 28, 2026

One user took to X to share how the trend worked for them. 'Folks, the Kris archetype is insanely powerful... yesterday I changed my WhatsApp photo and today I passed a public service exam,' @tictoxica wrote. Other Instagram users echoed the sentiment. One described Jenner as 'underrated,' adding: 'What woman in history made all of her daughters so successful? SHE IS A LEGEND,' Francesca Lorenzini commented. Another described her as the 'definition of success.' A third appeared unsurprised by the trend. 'She is the mother of successful women, of course, she brings success and luck.'

Building a Multi-Billion Dollar Empire Through Hard Work

The respect Jenner commands in China stems from the tangible growth of the Kardashian-Jenner brand. She has successfully managed the careers of her five daughters, turning the reality television show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' into a global launchpad.

Her portfolio includes overseeing Kylie Cosmetics, which achieved a valuation of approximately £998 million ($1.2 billion), and Kim Kardashian's Skims, valued at £3.3 billion ($4 billion). She is also reportedly involved in Khloé's Good American and Kendall's 818 Tequila. Jenner's own ventures, such as the cleaning brand Safely, further cement her status as a prolific entrepreneur.

In an interview with her daughter Kourtney for Poosh, Jenner shared her 'general motto' — that everything is possible and 'if somebody says no, you're talking to the wrong person.' Jenner also spoke about building a career. 'Find something that you love to do, and then figure out how to make that into an amazing career, because that's gonna be so easy,' she said.

By adopting Jenner as a digital talisman, young workers hope to capture even a fraction of her famed commercial instinct. And, going by the anecdotes, some already have.