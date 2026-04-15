'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular, known in real life as Braden Peters, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, 14 April, after reportedly suffering from an overdose. According to reports, he was livestreaming on Kick before the feed was cut abruptly.

According to a health update via The Hollywood Reporter, the 20-year-old is now in stable condition but remains in the hospital. As of this writing, few details have been released on what exactly happened to Clavicular.

Clavicular Was 'Out Of It'

Before the livestream was cut, the 20-year-old was interacting with women as well as people who were at different locations. However, most noticed Peters' slurred speech and that he appeared intoxicated.

Read more Friends of Clavicular Caught on Audio Offering Influencer 'Adderall' During Alleged 'Live Overdose' Friends of Clavicular Caught on Audio Offering Influencer 'Adderall' During Alleged 'Live Overdose'

'Holy s*** dude, I'm trying my best, but I'm f****** destroyed right now,' Clavicular said to one of the women.

At a bar at the time, Clavicular was joined by another content creator Androgenic. After noticing something off about the 20-year-old, he asked Peters when he last took 'blue,' The Mirror reported.

'Blue' was possibly referring to Methylene Blue (methylthioninium chloride), an FDA-approved medication to treat methemoglobinemia.

After that, Androgenic would ask again, this time asking Clavicular if he wanted 'addy.' It was likely in reference to Adderal, a prescription drug used for treating ADHD. It was after this that the stream was terminated.

'I hadn't seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds,' Androgenic posted on X. 'Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital,' he added.

L backseat jesters. I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital. I haven’t received an update but… — androgenic (@androgenic_) April 15, 2026

Did Clavicular Abuse Looksmaxxing?

With his mission of promoting extreme 'looksmaxxing,' it remains unclear if his practices had something to do with his recent health scare. Clavicular was obsessed with 'looksmaxxing', an online trend popular among young men bent on maximising physical attractiveness.

This includes healthy grooming as well as dangerous practices such as bone-smashing using a hammer to enhance facial features.

On Wednesday, 15 April, Clavicular shared an update on his status, admitting it was an unforgettable experience.

'Just got home, that was brutal,' Clavicular said on X. 'All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn't a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask,' he added.

“Looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday night for a suspected overdose. He spoke out on X this morning:



“Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that… pic.twitter.com/vG8lzqa7tq — Variety (@Variety) April 15, 2026

Wake Up Call For Clavicular

It is no secret that Clavicular has made an all-out effort to alter his appearance with the intent of improving his looks to attract attention. That includes capturing the attention of women and building himself as an influencer.

However, Peters may be going a bit too extreme, especially after making dubious claims. This includes allegedly using methamphetamine for weight control and injecting testosterone since he was 14 years old.

Regardless, his efforts have paid off, a reason why he has been getting invited to several shows such as 60 Minutes Australia and getting interviewed by Piers Morgan. However, those appearances were hardly worth remembering.

For some reason, Clavicular felt the questions carried political implications. He ended up responding disrespectfully, a reason why he is also getting negative attention.