Sykkuno, the prominent American VTuber, is currently facing a massive backlash as new claims threaten to dismantle the 'wholesome' reputation he spent years building.

The 34-year-old creator was thrust into the spotlight when fellow streamer Hemomal came forward to brand him a 'serial cheater' who emotionally manipulates his partners. These accusations blew up across social media almost immediately, sparking heated arguments throughout his fanbase and the online community.

Viral Allegations and Leaked Audio

The outcry grew even louder after Hemomal shared a massive 32-page Google document and a leaked phone call that she claims finally reveals the truth about the streamer's hidden conduct.

Hemomal claimed that she and Sykkuno were 'close' and often shared deeply personal and private chats. Once the file hit the internet, it spread like wildfire, particularly because she labelled him a 'predator'—a choice of words that left many people online feeling both baffled and deeply uneasy.

On social media, that description led many to assume he had behaved improperly with minors, particularly as stories circulated about him dating women barely out of their teens. This sparked a flurry of theories about whether the accusations reached into more serious, underage territory.

HemomalVT Clarifies 'Predator' Label

Hemomal later stepped in to clear up the mounting uncertainty, flatly rejecting any idea that minors were involved. She made it clear that Sykkuno had never been with anyone under the legal age and explained that her choice of the word 'predator' wasn't intended to imply he had committed any actual crimes.

For everyone confused predator isn’t pedo. He preys on small female vtubers and lies to them and gives them half truths with the intention to have sexual interactions with them. English isn’t my first language so I thought I’d clear that up! https://t.co/kCpserOpzT — HemomalVT - DOKOMI 2026🐰 (@Hemomal) April 10, 2026

Writing on X, she broke down the distinction for her followers, noting that the 'pedo' label she used didn't mean he was after children. She alleged that he instead targets smaller female creators, using lies and partial truths to manipulate them into sexual situations, while also mentioning that her phrasing was partly due to English being her second language.

Troubling Update on Partner's Wellbeing

While the drama around Sykkuno continues, Hemomal posted a worrying update regarding how the streamer's partner is holding up emotionally. She mentioned that she had been in touch with the girlfriend in a group chat before that leaked call went viral. Hemomal claims the woman is in a really dark place right now, finding it incredibly hard to deal with everything that has come out.

The community notes are incorrect I did wake up at 6am the call In the doc says 6:50 am which means that the time frame is correct. Community notes do better! I talked with his girlfriend around 6 am and he called me close to 7am! https://t.co/A6TsKZyxez pic.twitter.com/MERe8SiUco — HemomalVT - DOKOMI 2026🐰 (@Hemomal) April 12, 2026

According to Hemomal, Sykkuno's girlfriend was already at her limit and wanted to end the relationship, but stayed because she was constantly being manipulated. Things got so bad that she reportedly broke down while talking to their mutual friend Bao, who urged her to get out. To make matters worse, Hemomal claims the girlfriend actually knew about a time Sykkuno was allegedly unfaithful during a trip to Paris.

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Community Divided Amid Silence

So far, the streamer hasn't said a word about these serious and deeply personal claims, leaving a silence that people are filling with their own theories. This lack of a response has completely split the community, with fans and other creators now locked in a heated debate over who to believe.

As the fallout from the 32-page dossier continues to ripple through the streaming world, all eyes remain on Sykkuno for a formal response. Whether he can salvage his 'wholesome' reputation or if these allegations will permanently alter his career remains to be seen. For now, the community is left to navigate a growing divide as more creators weigh in on the situation.