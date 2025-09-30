Hollywood actor and singer Tyrese Gibson, best known for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise, is wanted by police in Atlanta after his dogs allegedly attacked and killed a neighbour's pet. The incident, which took place on 18 September 2025 in Buckhead, has led to animal cruelty charges and raised questions over whether Gibson could face jail time.

On 18 September, four Cane Corso dogs belonging to Gibson reportedly escaped from his property in Buckhead, an affluent neighbourhood in Atlanta. According to reports, the dogs attacked a five-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel named Henry.

The smaller dog sustained severe injuries, including broken ribs and internal bleeding, and was found dead shortly afterwards.

Security footage obtained by investigators is said to have shown Gibson's Cane Corsos roaming the area before the attack.

Neighbours contacted authorities immediately, and the incident prompted an investigation by Atlanta police and animal control officers.

Following the incident, Gibson was given one week to surrender his four Cane Corsos to authorities. When he failed to comply, an arrest warrant and a search warrant were issued.

Police have confirmed they are actively seeking Gibson, who has not been located. He is facing charges of animal cruelty, and the warrants allow authorities to take action to ensure the safety of the community and other animals in the area.

Could Tyrese Gibson Go to Jail?

Under Georgia law, animal cruelty charges can result in fines, probation or imprisonment. The outcome depends on whether prosecutors classify the charges as misdemeanours or felonies. Legal experts note that attacks involving large dog breeds such as Cane Corsos can lead to harsher penalties, particularly in cases where an animal has died.

If convicted, Gibson could face jail time. The final decision will rest with the courts once he is taken into custody and formal proceedings begin.

Who Is Tyrese Gibson?

Tyrese Gibson, 46, is an American actor, R&B singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the late 1990s. He became a global name through blockbuster roles in Fast & Furious and Transformers. Alongside acting, he has released several albums and built a strong following in both film and music.

Despite his current legal challenges, Gibson continues to work on high-profile projects. His next film, The Wrecker, is set for release on 31 October 2025 and features Harvey Keitel, Mena Suvari and Danny Trejo. He is also scheduled to reunite with Ginuwine and Tank as part of the RnB group TGT for a live performance in London in December 2025.

Previous Legal Troubles

This is not the first time Gibson has faced legal challenges. In September 2024, he was arrested for failing to pay child support to his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, worth $73,500 (£54,000) for their daughter, Soraya.

Gibson has publicly claimed that the judge presiding over the case held a personal vendetta against him, allegations that have been denied by the court.

In 2023, Gibson also filed a lawsuit against Home Depot, accusing the retailer of racial discrimination in an incident involving store staff. The case attracted widespread attention in the United States.