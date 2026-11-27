Two leading UK optometry bodies have backed reported plans for compulsory eyesight checks for drivers aged 70 and over, as a survey suggests strong support among older motorists for regular sight tests.

The Association of Optometrists (AOP) and the College of Optometrists welcomed the reports on 26 November 2026. Under the reported proposals, drivers would have to demonstrate that their vision meets legal standards when renewing their licences every three years. The Department for Transport has yet to publish final details, and the organisations say older drivers do not need to take any new action at present.

What the Reported Plan Would Change

The Daily Mail reported that test results would be shared with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), which could revoke licences if drivers failed to meet the eyesight standard. The AOP said the government had not yet explained how the proposed tests would work.

Currently, drivers in Great Britain must renew their licences at 70 and every three years afterwards. They must declare that they meet the eyesight standard and disclose relevant medical conditions, but do not routinely need an optometrist's approval when renewing. Drivers must nevertheless meet the required vision standards whenever they drive.

The Department for Transport consulted on replacing self-declaration with mandatory eyesight tests between 7 January and 11 May 2026. It sought views on testing frequency, what assessments should cover and who should conduct them, without proposing a preferred option. The AOP and the College of Optometrists say evidence of a recent test carried out by an optometrist should play a central role in any new system.

What Older Drivers Told Pollsters

A survey commissioned by Boots Opticians found that 99 per cent of drivers aged 70 and over agreed that regular eye tests were important for driving confidence and safety. Another 68 per cent said they would feel more confident if they knew their vision met the driving standard. The Daily Mail reported the findings alongside its coverage of the proposed changes.

Censuswide questioned 1,000 UK adults aged 70 or over who currently drive between 28 August and 4 September 2026. The survey asked about regular sight tests and driving confidence, but did not establish whether respondents supported compulsory testing as a condition of retaining their licences.

The survey also found that 98 per cent considered driving vital to their independence. More than half, 51 per cent, said glare from oncoming headlights had become more problematic as they aged. This figure rose to 57 per cent among respondents aged 80 to 84.

Why Campaigners Want Stronger Checks

'The current system continues to put people at risk,' said AOP clinical and policy director Dr Peter Hampson. The association has campaigned for stronger eyesight checks for nearly a decade, arguing that self-declaration and the number-plate test do not provide a sufficiently robust assessment.

Daniel Hardiman-McCartney, a clinical adviser at the College of Optometrists, said sight loss often develops slowly and without pain, meaning drivers may not realise their vision has deteriorated. The organisations want regular professional sight tests to play a greater role in licence renewals.

In July 2023, Anne Ferguson, 75, died after a van driven by Vernon Law, 72, struck her in Whitworth, Lancashire. A coroner's report said Law had severe cataracts, had told an optometrist he did not drive and continued driving for a month before the collision.

For now, the AOP and the College advise drivers to continue attending their usual optometrist appointments. They recommend that all adults have a sight test at least every two years, or more frequently if advised by their optometrist.