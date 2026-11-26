A four-metre fall at Wintour's Leap left Bristol climber Lewis Bruten with a haemopneumothorax. He is now among the first patients in a UK trial comparing two types of chest drain.

Bruten, a vet, suffered the injury on a warm August morning in the Wye Valley. A haemopneumothorax occurs when air and blood collect in the space between the lung and chest wall. The resulting pressure can cause the lung to collapse and make breathing difficult. A chest drain is used to remove air and blood from that space.

At Southmead Hospital, Bruten was enrolled in CoMiT-ED 2, a trial comparing two types of chest drain. Every participant receives a drain; the study is not testing whether one is needed. Instead, it is comparing how different types of drain are inserted and how patients fare after treatment.

What the Trial Is Testing

The conventional approach involves making an incision in the chest wall to insert a large-bore surgical drain. The trial is investigating whether a smaller drain, inserted using a needle-and-wire technique known as the Seldinger method, could offer a less invasive alternative.

Dr Edd Carlton, who is leading the research, said the trial aims to recruit more than 1,500 adults from more than 50 trauma centres and units across the UK. The Health Research Authority lists a formal target of 1,678 participants at around 50 hospitals.

Carlton said a severe chest injury can become life-threatening if air continues to accumulate around the lung. In serious cases, he said, this can compromise breathing and circulation and lead to cardiac arrest.

The researchers hope the trial will establish whether smaller drains can reduce complications and improve recovery. The results have not yet shown whether they do. Any conclusions will depend on comparing outcomes across the people who take part, rather than on an individual patient's experience.

The Rescue and Recovery

The fall fractured Bruten's right shoulder blade, six ribs and four vertebrae. After a complex rescue that included a boat transfer, with a helicopter on standby, he reached Southmead Hospital's Emergency Department, part of a major trauma centre, within five hours. Severn Area Rescue Association, Almondsbury Ambulance Station and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue were involved.

Bruten has since regained full range of movement in his shoulders and is planning his next climbing adventure. His recovery is one individual account. It does not show that the smaller drain caused it or that other patients will have the same outcome.

Consent in Emergency Research

Bruten agreed to take part before the drain was inserted, but his full informed consent was delayed. He said he was taking a high dose of morphine and felt very unwell, making it difficult to stay awake during the initial discussion. Research staff continued to visit him, and he gave full informed consent a few days later.

The case illustrates a challenge in emergency medical research. Known as deferred consent, the process allows eligible patients to be enrolled under strict safeguards when their condition or medication prevents them from giving informed consent immediately. Researchers then seek full consent once the patient has recovered enough to decide. Participants can then consider the study information and whether they wish to continue taking part.