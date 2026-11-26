An Iranian woman who claimed she made pornographic films in her home country has won an appeal against a UK tribunal ruling that rejected her asylum claim.

The Upper Tribunal overturned the decision after finding that the original judge relied on speculation when questioning why she would risk making adult films in Iran, where such activities can carry severe punishment.

The woman, identified only as RN to protect her identity, will now have her asylum case reconsidered by a different judge. However, the latest ruling does not automatically grant her permission to remain in the UK.

Iranian Woman Claims She Made 20 to 30 Adult Films

RN arrived in the UK in July 2022 and applied for asylum two months later. She claimed she had appeared in between 20 and 30 adult films in Iran from around 2016 or 2017 until 2022.

According to her account, financial difficulties partly motivated her involvement in the pornography industry. She said she struggled with money and felt embarrassed about repeatedly asking her mother for financial support.

She also claimed she became frightened after a friend, identified as Maryam, sent her information in August 2022 about Iranian authorities targeting people involved in pornography.

RN said a summons had been delivered to her home address in Iran and that Maryam's mother managed to photograph the document.

However, the First-tier Tribunal dismissed her asylum appeal in July 2025. The judge described RN as 'mendacious' and concluded that she had fabricated parts of her account.

The judge questioned why she would risk the potentially 'dreadful consequences' of producing pornographic material in Iran, whether she could have avoided detection for several years and why her mother continued sending her money.

Upper Tribunal Judge Challenges Asylum Rejection

RN appealed the decision, arguing that the original judge had made errors when assessing her credibility.

Upper Tribunal Judge Jonathan Perkins found problems with the reasoning, particularly the assumption that someone would not participate in pornography because of the severe punishment they might face.

'The fundamental contention that people do not do things because the consequences are so dire is obviously wrong,' Perkins said.

He added: 'The judge's main reason for disbelieving the appellant was that the judge did not think that the appellant would take the risk. This is speculative and therefore dangerous.'

Perkins also questioned why receiving financial assistance from her mother necessarily contradicted her account of earning money from adult films. He noted that accepting money offered by a parent did not automatically undermine her explanation.

The judge further found that the original tribunal had not adequately supported its conclusions about RN's relationship with Maryam and her financial circumstances.

Pornography is illegal in Iran, where strict Islamic laws govern sexual conduct and offenders can face severe penalties.

Fresh Hearing Ordered but Asylum Not Guaranteed

The Upper Tribunal set aside the original decision and ordered RN's case to return to the First-tier Tribunal for a fresh hearing before a different judge.

No findings from the previous ruling were preserved, meaning the new tribunal must reconsider the evidence rather than simply rely on the earlier conclusions.

The decision does not establish that RN's account is true or guarantee that she will receive asylum. Instead, it gives her another opportunity to demonstrate that returning to Iran would put her at risk.