A Thanksgiving workplace luncheon in Florida ended with 15 people being taken to hospital after employees reportedly developed gastrointestinal symptoms following a holiday meal at Leon Medical Centers' headquarters in Doral.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 25 November, ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, prompting emergency responders to launch a large-scale medical response.

Eighteen employees reportedly became ill after the pre-Thanksgiving gathering, with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responding to the incident. Authorities have not confirmed what food, if any, was responsible, and an investigation is underway as the company works with the outside caterer involved in providing the meal.

Thanksgiving Luncheon Triggers Emergency Response in Doral

The incident unfolded at Leon Medical Centers' headquarters in Doral, Miami-Dade County, where staff had gathered for a Thanksgiving luncheon. According to reports, 18 people experienced symptoms after eating, with 15 transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Reports differed on the hospital total, with some accounts citing fire rescue as confirming that 18 people had been taken to hospital.

The scale of the incident prompted Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to classify the emergency as a Mass Casualty Incident, a designation used when the number of affected people requires additional resources and coordination. Officials have not publicly detailed the patients' conditions or confirmed whether they were discharged.

Leon Medical Centers said the event was limited to its headquarters and that no patients were affected. The company operates healthcare facilities across Miami-Dade County, but the suspected outbreak involved staff at its administrative location rather than people receiving medical care.

External Caterer Hired To Provide Thanksgiving Meal

Leon Medical Centers confirmed that an external caterer had been contracted to prepare and provide the Thanksgiving luncheon for employees.

'Some of the staff began to experience gastrointestinal symptoms shortly after the luncheon and required treatment,' the company said in a statement.

The organisation added: 'We continue to work with the caterers to determine, if possible, the cause and continue to provide support to our staff and their families.'

Foodborne illnesses can develop after people consume contaminated food or beverages containing bacteria, viruses or toxins. Common symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal cramps and fever, although the severity and onset can vary depending on the contaminant.

Investigators typically examine what affected people ate, the timing of symptoms, food preparation practices and potential contamination sources. Testing may involve food samples and clinical specimens, although the precise investigation process in the Doral incident has not been publicly disclosed.

Florida Incident Highlights Risks of Foodborne Outbreaks

The suspected outbreak comes as Thanksgiving celebrations across the US involve large gatherings and meals prepared by restaurants, caterers and households. Foodborne illnesses can affect multiple people simultaneously when contaminated ingredients or improper food handling are involved.

Similar outbreaks have affected gatherings and food-service operations across the US, with investigations often focusing on food storage, temperature control and hygiene. Salmonella, E. coli and Campylobacter are common causes of foodborne illness, although none has been identified in the Doral incident.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that millions of Americans experience foodborne illnesses each year, with thousands requiring hospital treatment. While many cases resolve without medical intervention, severe illness can result in dehydration and complications, particularly among vulnerable people.

The cause of the Leon Medical Centers outbreak remains unknown, with investigators yet to identify a specific dish or pathogen. The company said it was supporting affected employees as it works with the caterer on the incident.