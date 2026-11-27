FIFA has confirmed it was targeted in a criminal cyberattack that gave intruders access to a limited amount of personal and business information, after a hacking group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club claimed to have stolen more than 12 gigabytes of files from world football's governing body.

In a statement reported by The Record on 25 November and repeated to other outlets the following day, FIFA said attackers had gained 'unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information.' It said it was working with relevant authorities, including law enforcement, and condemned the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data.

FIFA has not confirmed the group's claimed 12GB haul, identified the information accessed or disclosed how many people or organisations may have been affected. It has also not said when the intrusion took place or provided technical details about the incident.

Hackers Claim 12GB of Stolen FIFA Files

The Handsome Boy Hacking Club first posted a screenshot of what it said were FIFA files on X on 19 November. Three days later, the group appeared to claim responsibility for the intrusion, alleging it had obtained more than 12GB of internal data.

The group said the material included identity and immigration records, executive information, financial files, legal documents and internal governance material. FIFA has not independently confirmed that list or established which records were accessed.

The Record reported that the group attempted to extort FIFA before publishing the allegedly stolen files on a cybercrime forum after its demands were rejected. Its X account was subsequently suspended, according to The Guardian.

The group appears to have emerged in November, with cybersecurity trackers recording its first activity on 19 November. Little is publicly known about its operators, previous activities or organisational structure. Cybersecurity trackers have also associated it with claims involving US companies Frontier Communications, UCHealth and Smith & Wesson, although these listings do not independently establish that all three organisations suffered confirmed breaches.

Attackers Reportedly Impersonated FIFA Staff

Sources familiar with the incident told The Athletic that the attackers gained access by impersonating FIFA employees and deceiving staff, rather than exploiting a technical vulnerability in the organisation's systems. BBC Sport also reported that criminals had impersonated staff to obtain internal information.

A person with direct knowledge of the incident told Reuters that less than 0.1 per cent of FIFA's total data had been affected. FIFA has not publicly confirmed that figure or specified which systems were accessed.

The limited description released by FIFA does not establish whether the identity, financial or legal records listed by the hackers were among the information accessed. The organisation has also not confirmed how many individuals or external organisations may have been affected.

FIFA Says Investigation is Under Way

FIFA said it was working with law enforcement and relevant authorities to investigate the breach. It condemned the acquisition and publication of personal information, warning that such actions could have significant consequences for those concerned.

The governing body has not disclosed whether officials, employees, national associations or external partners were affected. While FIFA has confirmed that unauthorised access occurred, the hackers' claimed 12GB haul and their account of the material obtained remain unverified. Further details about the incident have yet to be released.