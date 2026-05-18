Former glamour model Katie Price has reportedly taken drastic action after husband Lee Andrews mysteriously vanished following a chilling final video call that left her fearing he may have been kidnapped.

The television personality is said to be beside herself after losing contact with Andrews for several days while he remained in Dubai amid growing speculation surrounding his legal and travel troubles.

Price revealed that her last conversation with Andrews was deeply disturbing, claiming he appeared tied up inside a van with a hood over his head. Shortly after the alarming exchange, his phone location allegedly disappeared, triggering panic among friends and family.

Katie Price's Chilling Final Call Sparks Fears

According to reports, Andrews had been expected to return to Britain to appear alongside Price on a scheduled television interview. However, he failed to board his flight back to the UK, leaving the former model humiliated and increasingly suspicious.

Price claimed the final FaceTime call showed Andrews restrained inside a vehicle, prompting immediate fears for his safety.

She reportedly contacted Dubai police, embassy officials and CID investigators in a desperate attempt to trace his whereabouts. Authorities allegedly found no record of him being detained in prison or police custody.

The situation escalated further after Andrews' mobile phone suddenly stopped sharing its location. Price later admitted she was preparing to file a formal missing persons report if she continued hearing nothing from him.

Friends close to the reality star say the ordeal has left her emotionally drained and questioning her future with Andrews. One insider claimed Price felt let down after publicly defending him for weeks while facing growing criticism online.

Katie Price's Drastic Measures Ditches Wedding Ring

The couple's whirlwind marriage has faced intense scrutiny ever since they wed in Dubai earlier this year after knowing each other for only a short time.

Katie Price had previously insisted she trusted Andrews completely, despite persistent rumours surrounding an alleged travel ban and financial disputes in the UAE.

However, fans recently noticed that Price had removed her wedding ring in several social media posts after Andrews once again failed to return home as promised.

Price has also removed all traces of her recent reunion photos with her husband from her Instagram account after appearing without her wedding ring.

Reports have suggested Andrews may be unable to leave Dubai due to unresolved legal allegations linked to a reported £200,000 loan dispute, though he has denied any wrongdoing.

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Online sceptics have also questioned inconsistencies in videos Andrews posted, claiming he was travelling through Muscat Airport in Oman, with viewers insisting the footage actually showed Dubai International Airport.

Price later admitted the situation had left her feeling embarrassed after she was forced to appear alone on national television whilst Andrews failed to show up.

Lee Andrews Deactivates His Social Media

As speculation intensified, Andrews reportedly deactivated parts of his social media presence and limited public interaction online. Meanwhile, Price has continued publicly defending her husband while pleading for answers.

In one emotional moment shared online, she revealed Andrews is saved in her phone under the nickname 'The One', underscoring how serious she believed their relationship to be, despite the chaos surrounding them.

Some fans have sympathised with the mother-of-five, while others remain doubtful about the increasingly dramatic claims. Andrews' former partner has also accused him of 'playing sick games' and suggested the disappearance may not be what it seems.

For now, the mystery surrounding Andrews' whereabouts continues, with Price refusing to give up hope that he will eventually return safely to the UK.