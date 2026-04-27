UK households face months of higher energy, food and flight costs linked to the Iran war, with the economic impact likely to last through Christmas 2026, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones, has warned.

Speaking about the disruption to global shipping routes, Jones said government modelling suggested there would be an 'eight plus months' delay before trade and prices normalise, even after the conflict is resolved.

The warning follows weeks of turmoil in the Middle East, where the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical shipping lane through which a large share of the world's oil and gas passes, has been effectively blocked by Iranian and US forces.

That stand-off has choked off cargo and energy supplies, sending wholesale prices sharply higher and pushing up transport and insurance costs for goods heading to Europe and the UK.

Jones, who is effectively the Treasury's second-in-command, said ministers were working on contingency plans for potential shortages and stressed that Britain was bracing for prolonged disruption to its supply chains. He is chairing twice-weekly resilience meetings, according to officials, to track the fallout in real time and coordinate the government's response.

Pressed on how long the Iran war's economic impact would linger, Jones offered a blunt assessment. 'I think our best guess is eight plus months from the point of resolution that you'll see economic impacts coming through the system,' he said. In other words, even if fighting stopped immediately, the effects would continue well into the end of the year and, based on the current trajectory, into the 2026 Christmas period.

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The Iran war has rapidly morphed from a distant foreign policy crisis into a domestic cost-of-living threat. With tankers held up and commercial shipping rerouted around longer, more expensive paths, the impact is already showing up in the prices consumers pay.

Jones said people in the UK 'will see higher energy prices, food prices and flight ticket prices' as a direct consequence of the Middle East crisis and of decisions taken by US President Donald Trump in the region.

The explicit linking of British household budgets to White House policy is unusually stark language from a sitting UK minister, even if it reflects a widely shared concern in Western capitals about the strategic chokehold around the Strait.

Flights are among the most visibly affected. Rerouted air traffic and higher jet fuel costs tend to feed through quickly into ticket prices, particularly on routes to Asia and the Gulf. Shipping disruptions are slower to hit supermarket shelves, but once supply contracts roll over and new, higher transport and energy costs bite, food price inflation generally follows.

Officials are at pains to argue that the UK is not powerless. Government sources point to stockpiles, diversified energy supplies and ongoing talks with allies over alternative trade routes. But none of that fully offsets a fundamental reality of the global economy: if a major oil and gas artery is squeezed, the ripple effects eventually reach British shops, pubs and homes.

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In an attempt to ease the pressure at the source, Sir Keir Starmer has intervened directly with Trump. Downing Street said the prime minister spoke with the US president by phone and 'discussed the urgent need to get shipping moving again in the Strait of Hormuz, given the severe consequences for the global economy and cost of living for people in the UK and globally.'

An extended closure of the Strait would not only weigh on oil markets but also push up the price of key industrial inputs, from fertiliser and animal feed to the gas and electricity that underpin modern manufacturing.

Even beer is getting caught in the crossfire. The brewing industry, already battered by earlier cost-of-living pressures and US tariffs, is warning of a fresh strain as the Iran war drives up the price of essential fuels and glass bottles.

Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, has publicly sounded the alarm. Outgoing chief executive Dolf van den Brink said last week, 'Global trade has become more complex and volatile, with impacts on energy availability and costs in certain markets. This leads to inflationary pressures, which might affect consumer sentiment in the medium-term.'

The company fears that if energy prices continue to climb and inflation remains stubborn, it will be forced to pass on at least some of those costs. That would see pint prices rise further in pubs and shops, hitting a sector already squeezed by higher wages, business rates and shifting drinking habits.

At street level, the risk is a slow grind rather than a dramatic shock: slightly dearer petrol, another few pounds on the weekly food shop, a summer holiday that suddenly looks out of reach, and then a Christmas where everything from turkey to a round of drinks costs just that bit more than people feel they can afford. Ministers insist contingency plans are well developed and that the UK is 'adequately prepared' to weather supply chain disruptions. But Jones's own eight‑month estimate hints at the limits of that reassurance.