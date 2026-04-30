A sharp rise in fuel costs is driving Japanese airlines to increase long-haul ticket prices by as much as £280 (approximately $350).

Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) confirmed on Monday that they will double fuel surcharges for international flights booked in May and June. The decision comes in response to rising aviation fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East. These changes will affect routes between Japan, North America, and Europe.

Why Japanese Airlines Are Raising Flight Prices

The airlines had initially planned to introduce these increases in June. However, the timeline has been brought forward due to higher-than-expected fuel costs.

For passengers travelling from Japan to North America and Europe, the cost increase is significant. JAL will raise its surcharge from ¥29,000 to ¥56,000, while ANA will increase from ¥31,900 to ¥56,000. This equates to roughly £280 (approximately $350), depending on exchange rates.

Fuel Surcharge Changes and New Pricing Structure

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The surcharge increases are part of an adjustment to how airlines manage fuel costs. Both JAL and ANA are expanding their pricing systems to include 18 surcharge tiers, up from 15. This allows for more gradual adjustments as fuel prices change.

Under the revised structure, surcharges for flights to North America could reach as high as ¥59,000 (around £272 or $367). Despite this, airlines have chosen to set current charges at the second-highest tier. This decision takes into account the impact of government support measures.

Flights to South Korea are also affected by the changes. Both carriers have confirmed that surcharges on these routes will more than double.

Faster Adjustments to Fuel Price Changes

JAL and ANA are also changing how they calculate fuel surcharges. Previously, prices were based on fuel costs from three to four months earlier. Now, they will use data from two to three months prior.

This shift allows airlines to respond more quickly to changes in fuel prices. It also means passengers may see fare adjustments sooner than before, in a move designed to better match ticket pricing with current market conditions.

Impact of Middle East Tensions on Air Travel Costs

The rise in fuel prices is closely linked to instability in the Middle East.

Tensions in the Middle East, including conflicts and instability involving major oil-producing areas, have disrupted global energy markets. Organisations such as the International Energy Agency and OPEC have noted that uncertainty in supply routes, especially around key shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz, can drive oil prices higher. When crude oil prices rise, the cost of refining and distributing fuel also increases, which feeds directly into higher petrol and aviation fuel prices.

As a result, airlines, transport firms, and consumers worldwide feel the impact through increased fares and everyday fuel costs. Airlines have had to pass some of these costs on to passengers.

There is also concern about how long these conditions will last. If the situation continues, further increases may be introduced for July and August. This could lead to even higher travel costs during the summer period.

A JAL official addressed the possibility of additional rises, stating, 'We should carefully consider (raising fuel surcharges further), given that it could cool demand.'