Queen Camilla has been accused of an 'awkward snub' towards Melania Trump after appearing to set aside a $40,000 Tiffany & Co. brooch which the US First Lady gave her during a high‑profile royal visit to Washington, only to switch to a different jewel as she departed the Trumps' company.

The episode dates back to a recent four‑day US trip, when King Charles III and Queen Camilla were received at the White House by President Donald Trump and Melania.

As is customary on state visits, both sides exchanged carefully chosen gifts. Melania presented Camilla with a vintage Tiffany & Co. diamond and ruby brooch reportedly worth $40,700, while the Queen Consort reciprocated with an Anya Hindmarch handbag and a silver and enamel bowl by artist Cara Murphy. Charles gifted Donald Trump the bell from the Second World War submarine HMS Trump.

Brooch Switch Fuels 'Awkward Snub' Claims

The suggestion of a snub towards Melania Trump stems from what happened at the end of that White House visit. As Charles and Camilla said their farewells to the Trumps, cameras caught the Queen wearing Melania's gift, a Tiffany brooch with a diamond floral design ringed by rubies, neatly pinned to her outfit.

Yet as the royal couple left the Trumps and travelled on to Arlington National Cemetery, observers noticed a quiet but pointed shift. The Tiffany piece had gone. In its place, Camilla wore a Cartier brooch featuring both the Union Jack and the Stars and Stripes, a much older jewel that had belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Cartier brooch is laden with diplomatic symbolism. It was given to Elizabeth II in 1957 by Robert F. Wagner Jr., the then mayor of New York, and has long been used to signal the enduring bonds between Britain and the United States. Within royal circles, changing jewellery to match the tone or location of an engagement is hardly unusual, and aides might well argue that swapping to a historically significant Anglo‑American piece for a sombre visit to a military cemetery made sense.

On 28 April, 2026, HM Queen Camilla wore for Day 2 USA State Visit on White House South Lawn Fiona Clare Bespoke Pastel Green Dress, QEII Cullinan V Heart-shaped Diamond Brooch, Camilla's Wedding Pearl Earrings, Philip Treacey Pastel Green Hat, Rue Majorelle Bagette Bag. pic.twitter.com/aijIDOuUff — Lady Cecily Neville (@LadyCecilyNevil) May 1, 2026

Even so, the timing of the change — straight after leaving Melania Trump — has been read by some as a slight. The fact that Camilla has not been publicly seen wearing the Tiffany brooch since the Trumps left the White House has only fed that narrative.

A 'Snub' Written In The Stars

Into this diplomatic tea‑leaf reading has stepped astrologer Tracy Higgs, who was asked by the Irish Star to assess what the brooch switch might mean for the relationship between Queen Camilla and Melania Trump. Her analysis is hardly standard fare for constitutional scholars, but it offers a curious lens on how the 'awkward snub' is being interpreted.

On 28 April, 2026, HM Queen Camilla wore to the State Banquet at the White House Fiona Clare Bespoke Pink Gown, Necklace and Earrings from the Kent Amethyst Demi-Parure, Queen Mother's Cartier Diamond & RUBY Bracelet, Launer London Customised Silver Bella Clutch. pic.twitter.com/z1vQ6OdzV3 — Lady Cecily Neville (@LadyCecilyNevil) May 2, 2026

'Astrologically, Melania Trump and Queen Camilla are actually more compatible than many people might expect,' Higgs said, noting that Melania is a Taurus and Camilla a Cancer. In her view, both signs tend to value 'loyalty, privacy, and stability over theatrics or attention-seeking,' which she believes could translate into a certain unspoken solidarity between two women long familiar with scrutiny and criticism.

Higgs argued that while the pair would likely remain 'respectful and composed' in public, there is scope for tension beneath the surface. Taurus energy, she said, can be 'very guarded and incredibly stubborn,' while Cancer is more emotionally driven and sensitive. From that angle, Melania might see Camilla as swayed by emotion or family pressures, whereas Camilla could find Melania 'difficult to read or slightly detached.'

On 28, April, 2026, TM King Charles III and Queen Camilla USA State Visit Day 2, Joined President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House for review of Guards, Photos & Welcoming Speeches & The SUPREME EQUERRY was there too pic.twitter.com/YSO8LdgpD4 — Lady Cecily Neville (@LadyCecilyNevil) May 1, 2026

Regarding the Tiffany brooch, Higgs suggested that any perceived slight would register sharply with Melania Trump, even if she never voiced it. 'When it comes to reports of Camilla apparently putting aside or 'ditching' Melania's gift, Taurus personalities do tend to notice gestures and manners deeply — even if they never openly react to them,' she said.

She added that she did not believe Melania would ever make a public issue of the jewellery swap, but that internally the First Lady 'may well have seen it as lacking warmth or appreciation.' In her reading, 'Taurus rarely forgets moments that feel dismissive, especially when effort, symbolism, or respect are involved.'

Higgs was careful to balance that with a picture of Melania Trump as controlled and diplomatic, suggesting any bruised feelings over Queen Camilla's brooch choice would be carried quietly rather than turned into open conflict.

Read more Are Disney Cruises Safe For Kids? 28 Crew Members Arrested In CSEM Sting Are Disney Cruises Safe For Kids? 28 Crew Members Arrested In CSEM Sting

Whether one puts stock in star signs or not, the fuss over a small piece of jewellery underlines how every gesture around the royal family and the Trumps is dissected for hidden meaning.

The Tiffany gift was worn only briefly in public and quickly swapped for a historic Anglo‑American Cartier piece, while there has been no official comment on whether the change was due to protocol, practicality, or something more pointed

In a world where a brooch can be read as a rebuke, silence from the principals sometimes speaks loudest.