The world economy braces for another oil price surge amid fears of an extended US-Iran stalemate.

Oil prices spiked to a new high today as traders reacted to reports that President Donald Trump will keep pressuring Iran until a nuclear deal is reached. Per CNBC, Brent Crude has topped the £87 ($118) mark, while WTI Crude increased to £78 ($106) per barrel.

Oil Price Spikes Higher Amid Trump's Naval Blockade

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The surge has exacerbated an already volatile market, one that's closely tied to the US-Iran conflict. Specifically, the latest rally was spurred by reports that the U.S. would look to extend its blockade of Iranian ports.

Experts noted that an extended blockade could further disrupt crude flows through critical energy routes, a concern that has repeatedly rattled traders dependent on the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's continuing discussions over the blockade had only resulted in a prolonged standoff, CNN reported.

Other outlets described the market reaction as a direct response to Trump's hardline stance against Tehran. 'The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing,' Trump told Axios on Wednesday. 'They are choking like a stuffed pig, and it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon.'

How Will the UAE's OPEC Exit Affect Oil Prices?

The urgency of the situation was only compounded when the United Arab Emirates quit OPEC this week. Analysts assert the move's impact is limited on the market, even as Dutch bank ING predicted who would ultimately benefit from the exit.

'It erodes OPEC's influence in the oil market, while it should also be beneficial for importers and consumers,' company strategists stated. 'However, in the near term, the biggest driver for oil prices remains developments in the Persian Gulf and the timing of a resumption in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.'

Trump maintained that his naval blockade would ultimately force Tehran's hand, while the latter promised to reopen the Strait of Hormuz once the US Navy exits. 'Something happens where it just explodes,' Trump told Fox News. 'They say they have only three days left before that happens. When it explodes, you can never rebuild it the way it was.'

Analysts Brace Markets for Months-long Stalemate

Rapidan Energy head Fernando Ferreira said Trump's estimate is inaccurate. 'They prepared for a blockade,' he said. 'They thought it through. They saw what happened in Venezuela. That runway might be longer than Trump has in mind for results.'

Crude oil analyst Homayoun Falakshahi gave Iran at least two months before it starts feeling the impact of the crunch. It's really a question of when Iran runs out of revenue, he said. 'The administration's gamble is that this forces the Iranians back to the negotiating table with willingness to give a lot more concessions,' he added.

The broader backdrop remains the Iran war and the strain it has placed on global energy markets, especially when conflict threatens shipping around the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts further note that the disruption has already affected oil flows and pushed Brent Crude much higher, underscoring why traders are treating any blockade-related escalation as a market-moving event.