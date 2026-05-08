The White House will begin releasing a first batch of so‑called 'alien files' in Washington on Friday, according to a senior US Congressman, in a move that believers say could mark the start of long‑awaited UFO disclosure by the American government.

The phased release comes after years of pressure from lawmakers and UFO campaigners who argue that US agencies have quietly amassed evidence of unidentified flying objects while keeping the public in the dark.

The idea of a future 'Disclosure Day', when governments supposedly admit they have proof of extraterrestrial life, has shifted from fringe message boards to mainstream podcasts and congressional hearings, helped along by former presidents and intelligence officials who now speak relatively freely about the phenomenon.

Republican Representative Tim Burchett, a member of the House Oversight Committee's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, told the New York Post that the first tranche of alien files would be made public on Friday.

Burchett briefed the paper after attending a White House meeting on the plan. The task force was set up to scrutinise classified material across government, with UFO‑ and alien‑related records among its most politically sensitive assignments.

The process has been nudged from the very top. In February, President Donald Trump instructed US agencies, including the Pentagon, to identify and release government files relating to aliens and extraterrestrial life. That directive followed a remark by his predecessor Barack Obama, who told podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen earlier this year that 'they [aliens] are real, but I haven't seen them and they're not being kept in Area 51.' The comment was loose and half‑joking, but for those already inclined to believe, it sounded suspiciously like confirmation.

What The New Alien Files Release Will Actually Contain

Burchett has said the initial release of alien files will focus heavily on accounts from US military pilots who reported encounters with unidentified flying objects while on duty. These first‑hand testimonies, previously locked inside classified channels, have long been at the heart of the UFO debate, pitting trained observers against sceptical officials who traditionally waved such sightings away as equipment glitches or misidentifications.

Alongside written reports, Burchett confirmed that one video would be included in the tranche. He did not describe the footage or say when it was taken, and that silence is already fuelling speculation among UFO enthusiasts about whether the clip will be genuinely new or simply a re‑packaged version of material already circulating online.

If campaigners hoped this opening would be a flood rather than a trickle, they may be disappointed.

According to the New York Post, the first release will not include 46 additional UFO videos that Congress has explicitly asked the Department of Defence to declassify. The Pentagon's reluctance to hand over that cache, even as the White House leans into transparency language, suggests officials are still drawing hard lines around what the public is allowed to see.

The FBI has also been pulled into the process. Director Kash Patel told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that his agency had sent the first batch of its UFO‑related files to an interagency committee chaired by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, which is coordinating the release across government. Patel was careful to stress that he personally had no information about whether the US has ever recovered alien bodies from crashed craft, an idea that sits somewhere between pop‑culture staple and sworn testimony in UFO circles.

NEW: FBI Director Kash Patel confirms UFO files have been submitted for release



“We already delivered our first trunks of information… We are all for it. There’s nothing in this subject we don’t want released.” pic.twitter.com/QKJmCDejOd — UAP James (@UAPJames) May 6, 2026

That gap between what is officially confirmed and what many are convinced is true remains wide. David Grusch, a former intelligence officer who has become a prominent UFO commentator, told interviewer Chris Farrell that he believes disclosure could reach a 'tipping point' within 60 to 90 days. Grusch, now an adviser to Republican Representative Eric Burlison, said he sees 'a lot of pressure to get the substantive empirical holdings that I've talked about — not videos or anything like that — out in the ether.'

While UFO researchers and alien theorists are counting down to the first alien files hitting public servers, some Christian leaders in the United States are deeply uneasy about what follows.

Pastors Told to Prepare‼️👽🛸



Per pastor Perry Stone, “a large number” of pastors were invited to a meeting with individuals from the US government telling them to prepare for UFO disclosure:



“There's going to be a release concerning aliens… You need to prepare your people.” pic.twitter.com/oaflZGmnxk — KOSHER (@SPOOOKYUFO) May 5, 2026

A group of well‑known American pastors say they have been approached by US intelligence officials and urged to help prepare their congregations for potential fallout from future revelations, according to the Daily Mail. The reported briefings are not official public policy, but if accurate, they reveal how far the anxiety about religious implications has travelled inside the system.

One of those pastors, Perry Stone, warned that believers could struggle to reconcile traditional readings of scripture with the idea of other civilisations scattered across the galaxies. 'You're going to have people who are going to say if there are galaxies and there are allegedly other creations in the galaxies, then the whole creation story is a myth, and you're going to have people that's going to apostatise and turn from the Christian faith because they have no answer for what they're about to hear,' Stone said.

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Another, Alan DiDio of Revival Nation Church, has argued that the push for UFO disclosure could itself be part of a broader attempt to prise people away from Christianity, suggesting that any official narrative about aliens should be treated with suspicion. Those views will strike some as alarmist, but they speak to a quieter tension that rarely makes it into policy documents: for every reader hoping Friday's alien files will prove they were right all along, there are others bracing for a more basic upheaval, in which cherished worldviews are suddenly asked to make room for something else entirely.

Nothing in the released material so far is expected to provide definitive proof of extraterrestrial life, and officials have given no indication that crashed saucers or alien autopsies are about to appear. The gap between popular imagination and what governments are willing to show the public remains stubbornly large — and for now, that might be the only constant in an argument that refuses to settle.