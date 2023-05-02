Dog owners could now be forced to pay a hefty fine for walking their pets at beaches in the UK.

Over the last seven months, all beaches across the UK allowed owners to bring their much-loved pooches for walks. However, from Monday (May 1), many beaches in the country have enforced a total or partial dog ban that will go on until September, reported Mirror.

How much is the fine?

People who are caught breaking the rules could face a fine of up to £75 under Public Spaces Protection Orders enforced at certain beaches. If the case goes to court, that fine could rise to £1,000. A person can also be fined for failing to keep a dog on a lead in certain areas and also for walking too many dogs at a time. Only guide dogs are excused from the latest rules.

During the coronavirus pandemic, dog sales took a leap and with the country having thousands of miles of sandy beaches, it is perfect for those with dogs.

With summer coming up in the UK, residents and tourists flock to the beaches for some sunshine and finding space to walk freely or for jogging could get difficult. Having dogs roaming about does not make the case any easier. As a result, many local authorities have banned dogs from now until September, but there are some beaches that will allow the pooches to visit them for walks throughout the year.

Among the authorities to have banned dog walking at their coastline is the Sunderland City Council. It has banned pets at Roker Beach and part of Seaburn Beach from May 1 to Sept. 30, reported BBC. The council said that the measures are being taken to help tackle dog fouling and anti-social behaviour.

The Sunderland City Council issued around 138 fines last year over dog-related offences on the same beaches. Meanwhile, similar restrictions have been brought in at other beaches including South Tyneside, North Tyneside and Redcar and Cleveland.

Michelle Coates, neighbourhood enforcement manager at Sunderland City Council, said "not everyone knows" about the ongoing bans.

"We're lucky enough to have some fabulous beaches in Sunderland with more than enough space for everyone. We would ask anyone planning to take their dog for a walk along the beach to make sure that they check the signage and observe the zones," Coates said.

Beaches ban dogs walking in Yorkshire

Meanwhile, in Yorkshire, there are nine beaches which are either restricted or partially restricted for dogs where you could be fined, including Bridlington North Beach, Bridlington South Beach, Filey Beach, Hornsea Beach, Sandsend, Scarborough South Bay, Scarborough North Bay, Whitby Bay, and Withernsea Beach.

People cannot take their dogs for walks at the main part of Weymouth Beach between Greenhill Groyne and the dog exercise area, according to Dorset Echo. However, dog owners who still want to take their pets onto Weymouth Beach may still do so by heading to the area between Greenhill Groyne and Overcombe as well as the dog exercise area by the Pavilion.

Additionally, the dog ban rule isn't in place at Bowleaze Cove, Chesil Beach (at Abbotsbury to the Tank Teeth Boundary), Church Ope Cove, Portland, and Ringstead Beach. Even at the tourist hotspots such as Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove, Man O' War Beach, and Kimmeridge Bay - dogs are allowed all year round.

In West Dorset, while West Bay will have a ban on dogs from the same dates, May 1 until Sept. 30, dogs will be allowed in port on a lead during this time. However, the ban is applied to the beach on the east side of the harbour and the west side of the harbor, while the beach separated by the large rock groyne has no restriction.