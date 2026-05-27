UK medical leaders have warned that social media poses growing risks to children, comparing the issue to historic public health campaigns involving smoking and seatbelt laws. The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges made the comments in a report submitted to the government's consultation on child online safety, which closes this week.

The academy, which represents 22 royal medical colleges across the UK, said children were being exposed to 'hateful, addictive and grossly distressing content' through social media platforms. The intervention has increased pressure on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to consider stricter restrictions on social media access for under-16s.

The debate comes as ministers continue reviewing possible measures linked to child online safety, including potential social media age restrictions, app curfews and limits on features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling. Downing Street is expected to respond in the coming weeks following more than 70,000 submissions from campaigners, organisations and members of the public.

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Doctors Warn Of Growing Harm Linked To Social Media

In its report, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges said social media use should now be treated as a major public health issue because of the scale of harm being reported by frontline clinicians. The organisation said the issue 'ranks alongside smoking and wearing seatbelts in cars as a unifying force for the medical profession'.

According to survey findings, half of the 454 doctors questioned said they treated children at least once a week for mental distress or physical harm linked to online content. Another GP described a ten-year-old patient who had reportedly become heavily exposed to violent online material and disturbing imagery through social media use.

The report included accounts from doctors describing children allegedly joining online suicide pacts, viewing self-harm material and attempting dangerous online challenges after exposure to graphic videos and violent imagery.

The academy called for doctors to routinely screen children for harm linked to online activity during medical assessments and urged ministers to strengthen protections for younger users online.

Listening to the voices that matter most 📣



At @HammersmithAcad , @leicesterliz heard directly from students about growing up online — and what they think about a possible social media ban. pic.twitter.com/cIJiZa9qO0 — Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (@SciTechgovuk) May 25, 2026

Academy of Medical Royal Colleges response to @SciTechgovuk ‘Growing up in an online world’ consultation recommends medical professionals routinely screen patients for social media & content harms @AoMRC https://t.co/18gCha0gKs #OnlineSafety #SocialMediaBan #SocialMedia pic.twitter.com/38hjqqWqr7 — OnlineSafetyActUK (@OnlineSafetyAct) May 26, 2026

Political Pressure Builds On Starmer

The report has added to growing political pressure on Starmer over whether the government should introduce an Australia-style ban preventing under-16s from accessing social media platforms. The prime minister previously expressed caution about introducing a full ban but has since said he remains 'open-minded' about stronger restrictions.

Labour figures have also appeared divided over the issue. Some senior politicians have supported stricter regulation rather than a complete ban, while others have argued the government should act more decisively.

Baroness Berger, who has campaigned for stronger online protections for children, warned that delays in introducing tougher measures could leave young social media users exposed to further harm. Families affected by online harms are also expected to meet Starmer this week as part of ongoing discussions surrounding the government consultation.

The European Union is pushing for rules to check people's ages on the internet so children cannot easily access porn and certain social media sites.



A big rise in VPN use, such as an 1,800 % increase in downloads in the UK after its Online Safety Act.



EU experts now describe… pic.twitter.com/uAHbDYj37O — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) May 8, 2026

🔴 UK eyes under-16 social media ban as safety campaigners clash on approach



The UK government's online safety consultation will lead to action against social media platforms, with ministers pledging either an Australia-style under-16 ban or restrictions on features like… pic.twitter.com/dZFeqVk29v — NewsTongue (@NewsTongueX) May 26, 2026

Doctors Compare Social Media To Public Health Risks

Medical leaders argued that governments had historically acted too slowly on public health risks involving smoking and road safety before introducing stricter regulations. The academy said the harms linked to social media were 'not hypothetical' and warned that damaging online content was affecting children 'at scale'.

A government spokesperson said ministers were consulting on measures including social media restrictions and stronger protections designed to improve online safety for children.