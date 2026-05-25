Actor Riz Ahmed has said he was approached on three separate occasions by UK intelligence services, including what he describes as an approach linked to a senior BBC figure, with the Oscar-winning star suggesting he was asked to act as an informant following questions about his Muslim identity and public profile. The comments were made during a conversation with journalist Mehdi Hasan on his Zeteo platform.

The Guardian reported that Ahmed said the encounters took place at different points in his career, beginning shortly after his early work in The Road to Guantánamo, and involved what he portrayed as unusually direct attempts to engage him in intelligence-related cooperation.

For context, Ahmed is a British actor and musician known for major film and television roles, including The Night Of, Four Lions, and the Oscar-winning short The Long Goodbye. He has also been vocal about identity, representation and political themes in his creative work.

Ahmed Claims UK Intelligence's Approach at Airport Incident

Ahmed described the first alleged approach as taking place at Luton Airport after he returned from filming The Road to Guantánamo. He said he was taken into a side room by individuals he believed were connected to the security services, where he was briefly detained, had his phone taken and was asked whether his acting career was linked to the 'Muslim struggle.'

He said the exchange ended with a request for him to pass on information in future. Ahmed framed the situation as unexpected and said he declined.

He did not provide evidence for the claims, and there has been no public confirmation from UK intelligence agencies or the BBC regarding the account.

Ahmed also said a second approach came through a family connection, and a third involved someone he described as a senior BBC executive who had recently left the organisation. He did not name the individual and did not give further details about the nature of the alleged request.

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Across the conversation, Ahmed described all three incidents as unusual and at times almost absurd in tone, suggesting they stood out in contrast to his expectations of how such agencies would operate.

He also joked that any suggestion he might have agreed to cooperate would 'make a sick biopic if I was actually a fed,' while firmly denying involvement.

MI5 and MI6

It is not known which agency the actor meant and there is no official confirmation it was MI5 or MI6. The UK's two main intelligence agencies have different roles.

MI5 (Security Service) works inside the UK. Its focus is protecting the country from terrorism, espionage, cyber threats and foreign interference. It gathers intelligence within Britain and works closely with police, but it does not make arrests. Meanwhile, MI6 (Secret Intelligence Service) works outside the UK. It collects intelligence overseas, often dealing with foreign governments, global security threats and international operations.

How Recruitment Works

Both agencies recruit in a fairly open way today. Most roles are advertised on official government websites, especially for analysts, linguists, tech specialists and intelligence officers. Applicants go through strict background checks, interviews and security vetting, which looks at finances, personal history, travel and connections. MI5's highest level clearance is 'Developed Vetting,' which can take months.

In rare cases, intelligence services may approach individuals directly if they have access to useful information or specialist expertise, but they do not publicly confirm such operations.

There is no verified public record of British actors being formally recruited as intelligence agents in modern times. However, some actors and writers have had indirect connections. During the Cold War era, individuals in the media and arts were sometimes of interest to intelligence services because of access to international networks.

Some British actors, such as Michael Caine and Sean Connery, played spies on screen in The Ipcress File and the James Bond franchise, and have been loosely linked in public speculation, but there is no confirmation they were ever recruited.

Contrary to popular belief, MI5 and MI6 recruitment today is professional, structured and based on skills rather than celebrity status.