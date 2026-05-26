Keir Starmer is being pressed to 'do a Trump' and order the historic release of secret UK UFO files, after a leading British researcher claimed in London this week that newly declassified US military records appear to show unexplained craft operating in conflict zones.

The intervention comes from documentary film‑maker and UFO investigator Mark Christopher Lee, who argues that President Donald Trump's latest disclosure drive in Washington has shifted the ground on both sides of the Atlantic.

Trump has authorised the publication of Pentagon material on unidentified anomalous phenomena, and Lee now wants the Prime Minister to match that by opening Britain's own X‑Files, held by the Ministry of Defence, the RAF and the intelligence agencies.

T rump's UFO Transparency Drive Fuels Keir Starmer Call Over 'Proof We Are Not Alone'

Lee's call is rooted in a batch of US records released online, which he says include at least one piece of footage that 'may be proof that we are not alone.'

The clip, dating from 2021, purportedly shows a mystery craft clashing with an MQ‑9 Reaper drone near the Jordan–Syria border.

Writing on X, Lee reacted with undisguised excitement. 'HOLY C***. This one is WILD. MQ-9 Reaper drone gets a weapons-quality lock on the object near the Jordan-Syria border. Then it does instantaneous acceleration + abrupt direction change - one of the classic "five observables" that still blows minds.'

🚨 HOLY CRAP — This one is WILD @timburchett



DOW-UAP-PR051 “Syrian UAP instant acceleration” [2021] [CENTCOM]



MQ-9 Reaper drone gets a weapons-quality lock on the object near the Jordan-Syria border.



Then it does instantaneous acceleration + abrupt direction change — one of… pic.twitter.com/cxBSiL4jYB — Mark Christopher Lee (@Thekingofufos) May 22, 2026

He added: 'No visible propulsion. No conventional explanation. This is official military sensor footage just dropped today.'

As of this writing, there has been no confirmation from US authorities that the object is extraterrestrial technology, and officials have not publicly endorsed Lee's more sweeping conclusions.

Trump, Transparency And The Pressure On Starmer

Trump has framed his approach in typically theatrical style. Announcing the US publication drive on Truth Social, he told Americans that with the files now online 'the people can decide for themselves, "WHAT THE H*** IS GOING ON?" Have Fun and Enjoy!'

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was more restrained but still blunt about the shift. 'These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it's time the American people see it for themselves,' he said in a Facebook statement.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called the dump 'the first in what will be an ongoing joint declassification and release effort.'

Lee's argument is that this new openness in Washington leaves Whitehall looking stuck in the past. 'The Ministry of Defence has repeatedly claimed that UFOs are "not of defence significance",' he told the Daily Star. 'That position is no longer tenable. The new US files released this week on war.gov clearly show American military forces actively pursuing and shooting down a UFO in their airspace.'

The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed that a UFO was shot down, and no corroborating documentation in the released archive yet spells that out in those terms.

Lee, however, insists that if US forces are tracking and, in his view, engaging such objects, it is unrealistic to pretend that nothing similar has occurred over the UK. 'If unidentified objects are being engaged by the US military we must assume the same is happening – or has happened – in British skies. The time for blanket denials is over,' he said.

Human Stories Behind Secret UK UFO Files

Lee says his demand that Keir Starmer 'do a Trump' is not just about curiosity but about people whose accounts never surface. He argues that a culture of ridicule has silenced British service personnel who have seen things they cannot explain.

'From my years of investigation I know that British pilots, radar operators, and military service men and women have witnessed and in some cases interacted with UFOs,' he said. 'Many have told me they will not go public or even file official reports because they fear ridicule and damage to their careers. This culture of suppression must stop now. Our armed forces deserve to be heard without fear.'

'There's a lot of evidence that there's something unexplained in our skies.'



UFO Researcher Mark Christopher Lee discusses the release of classified UFO files. pic.twitter.com/ukuvaURT8a — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 23, 2026

He flatly rejects the standard explanations. 'We are not alone. There is clearly something operating in our skies that is not our technology,' he said. 'These are not balloons, drones, or misidentified aircraft. The phenomena demand proper open scientific investigation – not continued dismissal by the Ministry of Defence.'

Keir Starmer Faces Stark Question: Will He 'Do A Trump' On UK UFO Files?

At the heart of the row is a straightforward demand. 'I respectfully call on Sir Keir Starmer to match President Trump's commitment to disclosure,' Lee said. 'Release every UK UFO file held by the MoD, the RAF, and intelligence agencies. Establish a transparent, scientifically-led UAP investigation unit.'

In his view, this is about democratic oversight as much as little green men. 'The British public has the right to know what is in our skies, and our service personnel must be free to speak without fear of repercussions. This is a defining moment for humanity's future. Britain must not be left behind.'

Lee's own track record in the UFO world is not shy of controversy. He previously directed the documentary The King of UFOs, which aired claims from Canadian diver Dan Costello that King Charles, then Prince of Wales, flew a prototype UFO in Nova Scotia in 1975 as part of a so‑called Project Serpico. Lee has said he found 'validity' in Costello's account, though none of it has been substantiated by official records.

Downing Street and the Ministry of Defence have not yet commented on Lee's remarks or on whether the Prime Minister has any intention of 'doing a Trump' on UFO transparency.

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Keir Starmer is being urged to release Britain's UFO files after documentary-maker Mark Christopher Lee called on the Prime Minister to follow Donald Trump's lead and open up records held by the Ministry of Defence, the RAF and intelligence agencies.

Lee made the appeal after the latest US declassification drive revived debate over unidentified aerial phenomena, but his claims remain his own and nothing in the reporting proves alien contact.

The news came after the United States published a second batch of government UFO files through its new war.gov portal, part of a wider Trump-backed push to unseal unresolved UAP records.