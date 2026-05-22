The deadliest form of skin cancer has reached an all-time high in the UK, with official figures confirming that Melanoma diagnoses have surpassed 20,000 annually for the first time.

New analysis from Cancer Research UK reveals that 20,980 people were diagnosed with the disease in 2022. This concerning milestone serves as a stark reminder of the long-term dangers associated with excessive ultraviolet (UV) radiation, prompting health experts to issue renewed calls for vigilance as the nation heads into warmer weather.

With melanoma cases projected to climb to 26,500 a year by 2040, the focus is shifting sharply toward prevention. While an ageing population accounts for some of the statistical rise, specialists are clear that avoidable behaviours, including recreational sunbathing and the continued use of sunbeds, remain the central drivers behind this upward trajectory.

Melanoma Cases Pass 20,000 For The First Time

According to Cancer Research UK, 20,980 people were diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, marking the first year the annual total moved beyond the 20,000 mark. Experts now project cases could climb to around 26,500 a year by 2040 if current trends continue.

Melanoma is considered the most serious form of skin cancer because of its ability to spread to other parts of the body if not detected early. It is now the fifth most common cancer in the UK.

Researchers noted that some of the increase reflects the UK's growing and ageing population, but they stressed that lifestyle and environmental exposure remain central factors.

Experts Point To Sun And Sunbeds As Major Causes

Health authorities say the overwhelming majority of melanoma cases remain preventable.

Cancer Research UK estimates that nearly nine in 10 melanoma diagnoses in the UK are linked to overexposure to UV radiation from sunlight and sunbeds.

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Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, described the latest figures as concerning and urged people not to dismiss the risks.

'The fact that most of these cases are preventable underlines the importance of people taking sun safety seriously,' she said. She added that people should seek shade, cover exposed skin and use sunscreen when conditions become intense.

Sunbeds remain a particular concern among specialists because many users continue to view them as a safer alternative to natural tanning.

Cancer Research UK states plainly that 'there's no such thing as safe UV tanning', warning that sunbeds expose skin to concentrated ultraviolet radiation that damages DNA and increases cancer risk.

Growing Concern Over Sunbed Culture

Separate research from the skin cancer charity Melanoma Focus suggests that awareness of sunbed risks remains inconsistent.

The organisation reported that 28% of UK adults surveyed said they currently use sunbeds, with usage particularly high among younger adults. The charity estimates sunbed exposure contributes to around 440 melanoma cases and approximately 100 deaths each year across the UK.

Susanna Daniels, chief executive of Melanoma Focus, warned: 'The proliferation of sunbed use across the UK is alarmingly high, and it's shocking that so many people don't realise how dangerous they are.'

Research cited by cancer organisations has also suggested that first exposure to indoor tanning before age 35 significantly increases melanoma risk.

What Symptoms Should People Watch For?

Early detection remains the most effective tool in improving survival outcomes. The NHS advises the public to perform regular self-checks and to visit a GP if they notice any of the following:

A new mole that looks different from the others.

An existing mole that changes in shape, size, or colour.

Any patch of skin or sore that fails to heal.

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, urged the public to act without hesitation. 'If you notice anything unusual like a new mole, a changing lesion or any patch of skin that doesn't look right, then please don't wait to contact your GP because catching cancer early really does save lives.'

By prioritising sun safety today, we can effectively prevent skin cancer for thousands of people in the future. The message from the medical community is simple: enjoy the weather, but do not sacrifice your health to get a tan.

Prevention Remains The Strongest Defence

Health authorities are not suggesting people avoid the outdoors, but they are advocating for a drastic change in how the public interacts with the sun. Sun safety now requires a multifaceted approach: seeking shade between 11am and 3pm, covering up with loose clothing, and applying high-factor sunscreen generously.

'Sunburn is a clear sign your skin has been damaged,' experts remind the public. Even on cloudy days, UV rays can penetrate the skin, meaning the risk is never zero during the spring and summer months.