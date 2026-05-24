A teenage girl told a packed Hampshire courtroom that she no longer fears death after three boys who r**ed her were given rehabilitation orders.

Southampton Crown Court last week sentenced two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old to youth rehabilitation orders for r**ing two lone girls in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, in attacks carried out less than two months apart in 2024 and 2025.

Judge Nicholas Rowland said he aimed to avoid 'criminalising these children unnecessarily,' a phrase that has since provoked cross-party outrage, a formal government review and a wave of public anger directed at England's youth sentencing framework. The first victim attended the hearing, screened from the view of the boys, and read her own statement aloud to the court.

The attorney general's office has confirmed it received 'multiple' requests to examine the sentences under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, and the government's law officers are now urgently reviewing the case. Attorney General Lord Hermer KC has up to 28 days to decide whether to refer the matter to the Court of Appeal.

Two Girls, Two Attacks and a Trial They Endured Alone

The first attack took place on 26 November 2024. A 15-year-old girl travelled to Fordingbridge to meet a boy she had been speaking to on Snapchat, believing it to be a first date. Two other boys then appeared without warning.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, she was taken to an underpass by the River Avon, where she was 'significantly outnumbered' and r**ed. She was 'petrified' and feared she might be thrown into the river if she did not comply. Prosecutors told the court the boys filmed the assault and then bought her a drink before leaving her at a bus stop, at which point they blocked her on social media.

Two youths attacked and raped young girls in separate incidents, filming and sharing their depravity, but the judge didn’t send them to jail because he didn’t want to criminalise them.



I’m having great difficulty stomaching what I’m reading here. https://t.co/XcnKlYbuAi — Aviemore (@Fyrishsunset) May 24, 2026

The second attack came on 17 January 2025. A 14-year-old girl was targeted near Fordingbridge Recreation Ground. She was threatened with a knife and instructed to leave her mobile phone and AirTag in a shop so her movements could not be tracked. Two defendants took their turn to r**e her while others encouraged the assault and filmed it. Forensic evidence, including damage to her trousers consistent with a sharp instrument, supported her account. The boys shared footage of at least some of the incidents online.

The three boys, who cannot be named due to their ages, were convicted after trial at Southampton Crown Court. One 15-year-old was found guilty of six r**e counts involving both girls, alongside indecent image offences. A second 15-year-old was convicted of three r**e charges and four counts of taking indecent images. The 14-year-old was found guilty of aiding and abetting r**e in the January incident. Lucy Paddick of the Crown Prosecution Service said the case revealed 'a disturbing level of encouragement between young boys, who acted together to r**e two young girls in separate incidents' and that the assaults were 'brazenly filmed.'

The Sentencing That Stunned Britain

Judge Nicholas Rowland handed the two 15-year-olds three-year youth rehabilitation orders, each with 180 days of intensive supervision and surveillance. The 14-year-old received an 18-month youth rehabilitation order. The judge acknowledged the diagnoses of ADHD, long-standing anxiety, and, in the 14-year-old's case, mild cognitive impairment.

He told the court, 'I have to remember that you are not small adults. I have to think how likely you are to do serious things again and I need to make sure you do not do serious things again in the future.' He then added, 'I should avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily and understand the effects of their behaviour and support their reintegration into society.'

The boys walked out of court with eleven r**e convictions between them and no prison term. Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, called the sentences 'far too lenient' and said they 'offer little comfort to their victims as they try to rebuild their lives.' She publicly offered to support the families if they chose to pursue an appeal.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch posted on X that she had been 'sickened all day' by the case and said the boys had received 'no punishment at all.' Shadow Justice Minister Dr. Kieran Mullan MP and shadow safeguarding minister Alicia Kearns MP both referred the sentences to the Attorney General under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

I have been sickened all day by the news of three boys who lured two schoolgirls, raped them, and filmed it on their phones while they laughed and egged each other on. When they finally stood before a judge this week, they were handed “rehabilitation orders” and walked out… pic.twitter.com/HrDNfM3Ebw — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) May 22, 2026

Former Home Office minister Jess Phillips, who until recently served as minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'It seems unduly lenient to me and has wider public interest beyond just the case itself in the message that it sends. For those young women, going through a rape trial like this will not have been a simple thing to do, it will have been many, many months, if not years, to achieve any sort of justice, and I am afraid to say it sends a bad message.'

What the Victims Said in Court

The first victim, now 16, attended the sentencing hearing in person and read her statement behind a screen, out of sight of the three boys. She told the court, 'I was caught off-guard, I never want that to happen again, I will never get that innocence back again.'

She also read a poem she had written directed at her attackers. One line of that poem read, 'All I want to do is die, I no longer have fear for when that comes.' She closed with: 'No-one deserves the trauma of being ra**d.'

Read more Boys Who Filmed Underpass Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl in Hampshire Escape Custodial Sentence Boys Who Filmed Underpass Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl in Hampshire Escape Custodial Sentence

The second victim's statement was read on her behalf. She described her school attendance deteriorating since the attack and said she often felt 'overwhelmed, anxious and emotionally exhausted to the point where sitting in a classroom becomes unbearable.'

She described suffering recurring nightmares and said, 'I feel ashamed, insecure and uncomfortable in my own body.' She added, 'The person I was before the incident has completely gone and sometimes I feel like I am grieving the person I used to be.'

Detective Sergeant Naomi Stocker from Hampshire Police praised both girls for their 'immense bravery' in supporting the prosecution. The CPS confirmed it was liaising with police in relation to the sentences handed down. Judge Rowland acknowledged during the hearing that his decision could not undo the suffering the victims had experienced.