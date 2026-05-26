A recent video on TikTok has sparked debate online after a user questioned whether Waitrose has quietly become more affordable or if Tesco and other supermarkets have simply become far more expensive over the last few years.

The video, posted by TikTok user @nyswrld2, quickly gained attention after they admitted they were surprised by Waitrose prices during a food shop.

'I Thought Waitrose Was Expensive'

The creator wrote in the video:

'I actually don't know why I went my whole life thinking that Waitrose was expensive?? I took my time today to check the prices, and they are highkey similar to Tescoooo. Or maybe they've been lowering their prices as of recently?'

The comments section quickly turned into a wider discussion about rising UK food prices and whether inflation has changed the public perception of supermarkets once considered 'luxury.'

User Kelsey's Collections commented:

'Oh it WAS very expensive before the prices hiked up everywhere else too,' while another user, CUTE., wrote: 'It used to be expensive, because back then sainsbury and tesco had lidl-tier prices. now it's only slightly more expensive than everywhere else.'

For years, Waitrose carried a reputation as the 'posh supermarket,' associated with middle-class shopping and premium products.

But as prices rose across the board in UK supermarkets, many shoppers now say the difference feels far smaller than they expected, especially on everyday basics.

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According to recent BBC reporting, food inflation and rising global supply chain costs have pushed supermarket prices higher across the UK over the last few years.

The outlet reported that six supermarket own-brand eggs that cost around £1 in 2022 now average around £1.80, while milk and bread prices have also increased due to energy costs, the war in Ukraine and wider inflation pressures.

Even Marks & Spencer has now entered the online supermarket price debate. Once viewed as one of Britain's most expensive grocery shops, some TikTok users now argue certain M&S products are not dramatically pricier than Tesco or Sainsbury's anymore.

One user, butterknifewound gaz, commented: 'some m&s stuff is cheaper than iceland now😂.'

Tesco Clubcard and Nectar Prices Still Divide Shoppers

While many shoppers agreed that prices at Tesco and Sainsbury's have increased, others said supermarket loyalty schemes still make the chains feel cheaper than rivals such as Waitrose.

Tesco Clubcard and Sainsbury's Nectar discounts continue to play a major role in shopping habits across the UK, with some customers saying the offers significantly reduce their bills at the checkout.

In another TikTok video highlighting Tesco Clubcard savings, reactions among users were mixed.

One user, @xxlittleloz, commented: 'This gets me excited.'

Others, however, questioned whether the discounts reflected genuine savings.

User @Jamier93 wrote: 'The amount of people that fall for this is shocking.'

They added: 'People think it's a massive saving and it's not. The original price was just heavily inflated, so when it comes up as £90 off, people think: "Oh wow."'

The debate over supermarket loyalty pricing is not new.

In 2023, BBC News reported on concerns raised by consumer group Which?, which claimed some supermarket loyalty prices were 'not the bargains they appear.'

The claims were rejected at the time, stating inflation had affected pricing across the board.

We Compared Waitrose And Tesco Prices

After the viral debate, we compared the prices of a few everyday essentials across Tesco and Waitrose websites to see how different they actually are.

For six medium free-range eggs, Tesco charges £1.80 while Waitrose lists them at £1.90.

For regular whole milk, Waitrose charges £1.75 for 2.272L, while Tesco sells the same amount for £1.65.

Bread showed a shorter gap.Waitrose white bread costs £0.75, while Tesco's similar white loaf costs 74p and is currently labelled as an Aldi Price Match item on their website.

The biggest difference appeared when loyalty schemes came into play.

Philadelphia Soft Cheese costs £2.35 in Waitrose, while Tesco lists it at £2.25, but drops it to £1.35 with a Clubcard offer.

So while base prices are often surprisingly close, Tesco and Sainsbury's loyalty discounts still heavily shape how shoppers view value.

User @mudab98 pointed out: 'It also depends if you're buying the Waitrose brand name items or other brands name.'

Meanwhile, TikTok user @Kriistiee shared: 'Some of their stuff is good too - just don't go for stuff you CAN get in Tesco cos it might be more expensive (I'm talking cereal, biscuits and crisps etc).'

How Inflation Changed The Idea Of 'Luxury Supermarkets'

For many shoppers online, the conversation became less about Waitrose lowering prices and more about how dramatically food prices have risen everywhere else.

User YaMa'sBoyfriend wrote:

'Waitrose WAS expensive before corpos decided to make our lives harder by making a food crisis for no reason, waitrose used to be a middle class - high class supermarket.'

The BBC recently reported that UK supermarkets are facing what analysts called a 'perfect storm' of rising costs involving raw materials, labour, transport, packaging and energy prices.

Despite frustration from shoppers, experts say supermarkets themselves are operating in an intensely competitive market and many staple products are sold with extremely small profit margins.

Experts have also warned that rising supermarket prices may not be a temporary problem.

According to a recent report from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), food inflation could become a long-term reality for UK shoppers due to climate issues, global conflicts and energy costs continuing to affect food production and transport.

Food and farming analyst Chris Jaccarini said shoppers feeling prices are on a 'never-ending escalator upwards' is reflected in the data, explaining that once food prices rise, they rarely fully fall back down.

Researchers described it as a 'rocket and feathers' effect, where prices 'shoot up like rockets but drift down like feathers.'

The report also found food prices are now more than 40 per cent higher than they were in mid-2021, with experts warning higher grocery bills could become a lasting part of everyday life in the UK.

Many shoppers are feeling those increases and beginning to question whether Waitrose really changed at all, or whether everyone else simply caught up.