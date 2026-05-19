Meghan Markle delivered an emotional speech in Geneva on Friday 17 May, unveiling a memorial to children who died after online abuse, but photos from the event show the Duchess of Sussex addressing what appeared to be only a small crowd. The appearance by Meghan at the Place des Nations, outside the United Nations' European headquarters, formed part of a campaign highlighting the dangers of social media for young people.

The event marked the European debut of The Lost Screen Memorial, a travelling installation created by Archewell Philanthropies and the World Health Organisation (WHO). First shown in New York in April as part of the 'No Child Lost to Social Media' campaign, the memorial consists of 50 illuminated lightboxes, each displaying the lock screen of a child who is said to have died following online violence or digital harm. The installation will remain in Geneva until Wednesday 22 May, timed to coincide with World Health Assembly week.

The Duchess of Sussex became emotional at a child safety event in Geneva, Switzerland, where she met parents whose children died due to online harm.

Meghan, 44, helped unveil The Lost Screen Memorial and reminded the crowd that these were “not statistics” but children who were… pic.twitter.com/Fb8RvU1q0B — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) May 17, 2026

Markle Puts Online Harm to Children Centre Stage

Meghan stood in front of the glowing screens in Geneva and framed the display in deliberately human terms, rejecting the idea that the issue can be reduced to data. 'Behind me stands The Lost Screen Memorial. Not statistics. Not avatars. Not data points,' she told those gathered, according to remarks reported from the event.

'Children. Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure.

'A child whose laughter once filled a kitchen. Whose shoes once waited by a front door.

'Whose future once felt limitless.'

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The words were stark, and the backdrop even starker. Each lightbox showed a familiar image from modern family life, the phone lock screen that parents and children will recognise instantly. The concept is simple enough to understand at a glance, and blunt enough to undercut any notion that this is an abstract policy discussion.

Meghan was joined in Geneva by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, global health figures, government ministers and bereaved families who have campaigned for tougher action on social media harms. Prince Harry did not attend but has previously spoken alongside his wife about their concern over the impact of unregulated platforms on children and teenagers.

Organisers present the memorial as a warning and a call to action, using real stories of loss to argue that tech companies and policymakers have moved too slowly. Nothing in the available reporting independently verifies the individual cases behind each screen, and details of how those deaths were linked to online activity have not been set out in public. As with many campaigns in this space, the personal narratives are powerful, but the underlying evidence base is still contested and should be treated with appropriate caution.

Sparse Crowd at Markle Event Becomes Story

If the intention was to focus attention on grieving parents and regulatory gaps, much of the online commentary fastened instead on the optics of Meghan speaking to a thin-looking audience in Geneva.

Images carried in the British press show the Duchess at a podium with only a modest group of listeners in front of her. Individual attendees can be picked out in the photographs, and several people appear to be walking past rather than standing in a dense, organised crowd. It is not clear whether the pictures were taken at the beginning, middle or end of the event, and no official attendance figure has been released.

That did not stop social media users from turning the visuals into a running critique. On X, one person described Meghan as a 'poor thing,' suggesting the turnout undermined the scale of her public platform. Another wrote: 'Can you imagine flying all the way to Switzerland, and that is the size of the crowd.' A third commented that the people pictured 'look more like passers by.'

There is an obvious irony here. An event designed to warn about the corrosive effects of social media on children quickly became fodder for familiar online pile-ons, with strangers using a few photographs to pass judgement on the woman fronting the campaign. Sympathy for bereaved families was, in some posts, eclipsed by derision aimed at Meghan's perceived star power.

Supporters would argue that the size of the crowd at an open-air memorial on a weekday in Geneva tells the public very little about the seriousness of the subject. The partnership with WHO, the timing alongside the World Health Assembly and the decision to take the memorial from New York to Europe all point to a longer-term strategy that does not hinge on one photo opportunity.

“We did not ask parents t create their own seatbelts.

We did not ask children to test unsafe medicine.

We did not shrug at poisoned water or defective toys.

We acted& now the world must act again.”



Yes this is part of the speech of Meghan Markle in Geneva.

No crowd behind her 👀 pic.twitter.com/8YOZ4hpDeJ — Hanz (@fashionistaera) May 17, 2026

Critics, however, will see the sparse images as another sign that the aura surrounding the Duchess and Duke of Sussex has faded since their initial post-royal interviews and television deals. For those inclined to that view, a lightly attended appearance in Switzerland slots neatly into an ongoing narrative of diminishing influence.

Both readings can be true to a degree. The Geneva event underlines how determined Meghan remains to frame herself as an advocate on digital safety, and how quick online audiences remain to turn even sombre activism into a referendum on her popularity.