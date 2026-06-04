Senior members of the Royal Family are reportedly preparing for another turbulent chapter in the long-running Andrew saga after claims emerged that the disgraced former royal has threatened to spill 'dirt' about King Charles and Prince William while police inquiries into his alleged conduct continue to widen.

The allegations, reported on 3 June, come amid growing concern within royal circles over the potential impact any future legal proceedings could have on the monarchy.

Pressure on Andrew has intensified throughout the year following his February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his time as the UK's trade envoy.

According to Heatworld, Thames Valley Police recently renewed calls for witnesses to come forward as part of a broader investigation examining allegations that extend beyond the narrow legal definition of misconduct in public office. Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.

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The latest developments have reportedly deepened anxiety within the monarchy, with insiders claiming that senior royals now see Andrew as a liability whose continued association with the institution risks further reputational damage.

According to a source cited in the report, concerns within the family focus less on Andrew himself and more on the potential consequences for the Crown if criminal proceedings proceed.

The insider claimed that while family members had anticipated additional difficulties, the prospect of a senior royal potentially facing trial has heightened fears about public perceptions of the monarchy. The source further alleged that both King Charles and Prince William support the principle that legal processes should proceed without interference if authorities determine further action is warranted.

Those concerns have been compounded by the expanding scope of police inquiries. The report states that investigators are examining allegations relating to Andrew's behaviour towards a woman at Royal Ascot in 2002, while also continuing to review claims connected to his relationship with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Among the allegations under examination are claims that Epstein facilitated meetings between Andrew and women in the UK. Similar accusations were previously made by the late Virginia Giuffre. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing regarding those allegations.

Claims of Royal Rift Grow as Andrew Reportedly Fights Back

The report suggests relations between Andrew and the wider Royal Family have deteriorated dramatically.

Over recent years, Andrew has already seen his military affiliations and royal patronages removed. Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were stripped of their Duke and Duchess of York titles in October following renewed scrutiny surrounding the so-called Epstein Files and were instructed to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor.

While Andrew is said to retain some sympathy from his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, the report claims most family members have effectively cut ties.

One episode highlighted by insiders involved King Charles reportedly spending time at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate without meeting Andrew, who is now said to be living nearby at Marsh Farm. According to the source, the absence of any visit, invitation or telephone call was viewed as a deliberate signal of distance.

The most explosive allegation centres on claims that Andrew has become increasingly angry over his treatment by relatives and has privately threatened retaliation.

A source quoted in the report alleged that Andrew has been telling associates that King Charles, Prince William and other members of the family may regret turning their backs on him. The insider further claimed Andrew believes he possesses information that could embarrass senior royals if made public.

Those assertions remain unverified and are presented solely as claims attributed to unnamed sources. No evidence has been provided publicly to support the allegation that Andrew holds compromising information about members of the Royal Family.

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The same source described Andrew as oscillating between anger at his isolation and fear over the possibility that additional women could come forward with allegations against him.

According to the report, he also believes he has been treated unfairly and remains frustrated that his brother has not intervened on his behalf.

What can be confirmed is that tensions appear to have reached a new level. While Andrew continues to deny wrongdoing and investigators have reached no conclusions, the report portrays a family increasingly united around a single objective: creating as much distance as possible between the monarchy and one of its most controversial figures.