Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, remains at the centre of a four-month investigation into her apparent abduction from Tucson, Arizona. Retired detective Jon Buehler has revealed how a careless mistake made by the perpetrator could lead to an arrest in the ongoing case.

Buehler, a former Modesto Police Department detective who worked on the Laci Peterson case, recently spoke with NewsNation's Brian Entin about potential breakthrough strategies. This update comes as investigators continue searching for the missing woman with no suspects named four months after her disappearance.

Car Tracking Technology Could Identify Suspect

Modern vehicles equipped with undisableable tracking systems represent a critical avenue for identifying those present near Nancy Guthrie's home on the night of Saturday, 31 January 2026. Buehler emphasised that investigation into car tracking should be pursued by involving experts capable of identifying vehicles in the vicinity and determining their routes.

Investigation into car tracking would help eliminate or target individuals with legitimate reasons for travelling to Nancy's address, such as delivery drivers or tradespeople. The retired cop pointed out that newer cars have tracking capabilities that could provide valuable information about movements around the Catalina Foothills neighbourhood.

Digital Search Records May Reveal Suspect's Identity

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If someone entered Nancy Guthrie's address into Google Maps or similar services, a reverse keyword search could reveal individuals who searched for her address before the abduction. Buehler explained that those records are maintained for a period of time, allowing investigators to reach out to anyone who might have had a reason to search for that address.

A reverse keyword search on Nancy's Google Maps address could help clear individuals from suspicion just as easily as it could help focus on a potential suspect. The detective suggested reaching out to anyone who typed in her address to find out why they put that address into the search system.

Why Investigators May Be Looking at Local Tradespeople

Buehler theorised that a local tradesperson may have targeted Nancy due to her connection to Savannah Guthrie and the television personality's notoriety. He advised investigators to consider any contractors involved in plumbing, electrical work, or furniture deliveries who might have seen her and viewed her as a potential ransom target.

The former detective speculated that tradespeople doing plumbing or electrical repair, or anyone delivering furniture, could have seen her as a source of ransom because of the connection with Savannah's wealth and fame. No tradespeople have been identified or named as suspects in the investigation. Buehler said the case could still be solved, even if it might take a long time, like the random murder that went 11 years unsolved.

Four Months On: What Investigators Have and Still Need

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and sent DNA samples for testing at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, yet no suspects have been identified four months after her disappearance. Nanos continues overseeing the investigation, with the case generating significant investigative activity.

Savannah Guthrie has placed a reward of $1,000,000 (£748,000) for information regarding the case, reflecting the family's desperate hope for Nancy's safe recovery. The retired cop remained optimistic that investigators might already have a tip that could break the case, stating there might be something in there waiting to break it wide open.