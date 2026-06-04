An anonymous donor has injected a fresh $100,000 (£74,309) into the hunt for missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie, doubling local reward money and pushing the total on offer for information past $200,000 (£148,619.00) in the United States, according to Pima County officials.

The new pledge to the 88‑CRIME tip line in Tucson comes as investigators and outside experts wrestle with grim theories about what happened to the 84‑year‑old mother of Today co‑host Savannah Guthrie, who vanished from her home on 1 February.

Reward For Nancy Guthrie Soars Past $200,000

The Pima County Attorney's Office confirmed that its anonymous $100,000 (£148,619.00) benefactor has directed the money to 88‑CRIME, the long‑running local tip line. That pot now stands at $102,500 (£76,167.24) for information linked to Guthrie's disappearance, separate from the FBI's own $100,000 (£148,619.00) reward.

The sheriff's department has stressed that the FBI is not involved in administering any non‑FBI rewards and is only responsible for its own offer. Federal agents had already doubled their original $50,000 (£37,154.75) pledge earlier in the case, taking it to $100,000 (£148,619.00) as the weeks went by without a breakthrough.

In total, more than $200,000 (£148,619.00) is now formally available, with Guthrie's family also referencing a larger combined figure, suggesting additional private pledges behind the scenes.

Officials have been cautious about over‑promising what the money can achieve. Large rewards often generate a surge in tips, some of them useful, many of them not.

Investigators say they are continuing to weigh new information against what they already have from the scene, the surveillance footage and forensic analysis, rather than allowing the sheer size of the reward to dictate their priorities.

Forensic Expert's 'Local Worker' Theory On Nancy Guthrie

Into that uncertain space has stepped a stark new theory from one of the United States' best‑known forensic investigators. Speaking at CrimeCon in Las Vegas, veteran medicolegal expert Barbara Butcher said she believes Nancy Guthrie may have been targeted by someone who worked in or around her neighbourhood and realised she was the mother of a high‑profile television presenter.

'I find it flabbergasting that anyone would take a woman her age, but what I think is probably the case is that someone in the area, maybe a handyman, maybe a service person, had known, had found out that Mrs Guthrie was the mother of Savannah Guthrie and said, "Oh, she must be rich",' Butcher told Fox News Digital. 'So this person is not well.'

Butcher, a former chief of staff at New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner and now host of Oxygen's The Death Investigator, made clear that she has no access to the active case file.

Her assessment, she said, is drawn from experience with similar crimes in which older victims thought to be wealthy were singled out after routine home visits, deliveries or repairs.

She floated a second, bleaker scenario tied to the absence of any credible extortion attempt. Guthrie's family have said they were prepared to meet ransom demands sent to TMZ shortly after the abduction, but those messages led nowhere.

'My second thought was that after time, when there was no valid ransom demand or any information forthcoming that it's probably likely that Mrs Guthrie died of shock, fright, heart disease, whatever it was, very soon after being taken from her home,' Butcher said.

'And that's just horrifying to me... and so now this kidnapper had nothing and probably, unfortunately, took her body into the desert and buried her there.'

Evidence, Leads And A Case Still Without A Suspect

The confirmed facts remain stubbornly limited. A law enforcement source told CBS News that the masked man seen in the doorbell footage appears to have visited Guthrie's front door on an earlier date, suggesting some prior familiarity with the property.

Forensic testing, reported by CBS News and AZ Central, has identified DNA from an unknown male on a glove recovered near Guthrie's home. That profile appears to match the gloves worn by the suspect in the doorbell video, tying the item directly to the figure on camera. As yet, that DNA has not been matched to a named individual in public reporting.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has publicly cleared Guthrie's immediate family, including Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, as suspects.

Detectives have detained at least two men for questioning, a delivery driver and another local resident among them. Both were later released and are no longer considered likely suspects, according to ABC News.

There are also indications of investigative work extending beyond Arizona. In a recent statement, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said it was 'not confirming or releasing any details' about cooperation with Mexican authorities, the use of polygraph tests, additional video surveillance requests or financial analysis.

That blanket refusal hints at several sensitive avenues still being pursued, but officials have offered no timeline for results.

Public Appeals Keep The Nancy Guthrie Search In Focus

Alongside the expanding reward, the most consistent public pressure is coming from Guthrie's relatives. In a video appeal, Savannah Guthrie addressed anyone involved in her mother's disappearance. 'It is never too late to do the right thing,' she said, urging even anonymous tip‑offs that might finally explain what happened in the early hours of 1 February.

Residents around the Tucson property have seen FBI agents canvassing homes and speaking with neighbours, while local deputies continue to monitor flyers and community‑generated leads.

Authorities are again asking anyone with information on Nancy Guthrie to contact 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI, 911, the Pima County Sheriff's Office, or Tucson's Crime Stoppers affiliate 88‑CRIME on 1‑520‑882‑7463.

Nancy Guthrie is believed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI to have been taken from her Tucson‑area house against her will in the early hours of that morning.

Doorbell camera footage released by authorities shows an armed, masked man on her porch, apparently tampering with a security camera shortly before she disappeared.

Despite months of searches, public appeals and national media coverage, no suspect has been charged and Guthrie has not been found.