Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home in late January, and more than four months later the search for the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is still active, with investigators treating the case as a suspected abduction and no suspect publicly identified.

A veteran forensic expert has now floated a grim theory about how the case may have unfolded, but officials have not confirmed it and readers should treat it as an outside opinion rather than established fact.

The news came after months of slow-moving but highly visible work by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI and other agencies, all trying to piece together what happened after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson.

Nancy Guthrie Handyman Theory Gains Traction

The vacuum of hard information has left space for outside experts to sketch out scenarios based on experience rather than evidence, and one of those theories is now focusing on the idea that Nancy Guthrie may have been targeted by someone local, perhaps even a handyman.

Speaking at CrimeCon in Las Vegas, forensic scientist and death investigator Barbara Butcher said she believes Nancy probably died very soon after she was taken.

In a later interview, she went further, suggesting that whoever abducted the 84‑year‑old may have known who her daughter was and assumed the family was wealthy.

'I find it flabbergasting that anyone would take a woman her age,' Butcher said, before offering what she called a likely scenario. 'Someone in the area, maybe a handyman, maybe a service person, had found out that Mrs Guthrie was the mother of Savannah Guthrie and said, "Oh, she must be rich." So this person is not well.'

In Butcher's view, the plan may have been a crude kidnap for cash that fell apart almost immediately. She noted that Nancy's age and medical needs made her especially vulnerable, and pointed to the absence of any credible ransom demand, despite a $1 million (£742,000) family reward now on offer, as a red flag.

'My second thought was that after time, when there was no valid ransom demand or any information forthcoming, it's probably likely that Mrs Guthrie died of shock, fright, heart disease, whatever it was, very soon after being taken from her home,' she said. 'And that's just horrifying to me... and so now this kidnapper had nothing and probably, unfortunately, took her body into the desert and buried her there.'

Experts who have spoken publicly about the case generally agree on a few points. They suspect the abduction was a crime of opportunity by someone familiar with Nancy's routines, her home and the landscape around it, and many believe the perpetrator would have had time to dispose of a body in the desert south of Tucson towards the Mexican border.

The detail that Nancy's daily medications were left behind on the night she disappeared has only deepened the fear that she may not have survived long after being taken.

As of this writing, authorities have not named any handyman or service worker as a suspect.

Sheriff Nanos Defends Pace Of Nancy Guthrie Search

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, has been careful not to fuel outside speculation. In a recent interview with KOLD News 13 marking roughly 100 days since Nancy vanished, he acknowledged both the pressure of the case and the limits of what he can responsibly say.

'These cases are difficult,' Nanos said. 'It's not just a detective who goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest.'

He stressed that the inquiry relies heavily on specialist digital and DNA laboratories, both of which are bound by strict protocols that slow everything down.

'This is a very sensitive case, but what really makes it prolonged is we do rely on labs,' he explained. 'You don't want to jeopardise not just the integrity of this case, but the integrity of DNA as a supplement to law enforcement work.'

Nanos also pointed to the constraints of the justice system itself. 'The criminal justice process, we have rules we have to go by, too — constitution, laws, things of that nature, rules of the court. Those all guide us.'

The sheriff said those working on the evidence are 'doing their best to stay within those rules' and underlined one principle that seems to be shaping every decision: 'Nobody wants to arrest the wrong person.'

Nancy Guthrie Family Struggles With Possible Motive

The question of motive cuts particularly deep for Nancy's daughter Savannah Guthrie, whose visibility on US television has turned this into one of the most closely watched missing‑person cases in the country.

Savannah has previously said she worries her fame may have placed a target on her mother's back. In a tearful interview with colleague Hoda Kotb in March, she recalled asking her brother whether he thought her celebrity status might have played a role.

'He had said, "I'm sorry sweetie, but yeah, maybe,"' she recounted, admitting that it was 'too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me.'

She added: 'I'm so sorry, Mommy, I'm so sorry,' apologising to her wider family as well.

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Still 'Very Much Alive'

Despite the grim tone of some expert commentary, Pima County authorities insist the Nancy Guthrie investigation is still active and wide‑ranging. Nanos has said multiple agencies continue to pore over physical evidence from the home and surrounding neighbourhood, review surveillance footage and chase down thousands of leads.

He has repeatedly appealed for the public's help, urging anyone with information — however minor it may seem — to contact his office or the FBI.

More than 100 days into the search, he remains convinced that the key lies with someone who has yet to come forward. 'We know somebody out there knows,' he said.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Expert Claims 'Local Handyman' Targeted Her Due to Savannah Guthrie's Fame Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Expert Claims 'Local Handyman' Targeted Her Due to Savannah Guthrie's Fame

Officials have not declared Nancy dead, have not recovered a body and have not released any evidence that confirms whether she is alive or deceased.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared after an evening with family at her daughter Annie's home in Arizona's Catalina Foothills. She was dropped off by her son‑in‑law on 31 January and was reported missing the next day when she failed to arrive at church.

Detectives later said there were signs of forced entry at the property and quickly classified the case as a suspected targeted abduction.

Despite the involvement of the FBI, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and a flood of public attention driven in part by Savannah's high profile, there have been no arrests, no confirmed suspects and, critically, no trace of Nancy.