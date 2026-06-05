A woman allegedly married to Islamic State fighters is now accused of living with a teenage s** slave who was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her father. 31-year-old Zeinab Ahmad allegedly shared a room with the 15-year-old inside their Syrian home after being bought for $10,000 (around £7,500)

Mohammed, the father of the ISIS bride, reportedly said, 'I bought her for s** and to do housework.' Police said the teen slave was bought from the capital of ISIS-controlled Syria, Raqqa, as reported by The Sun.

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Allegations Linked to Life Under ISIS

According to Australian authorities, the teenager was brought into the Ahmad family home after being purchased in Raqqa in 2017. Investigators allege the girl's captivity lasted for more than a year and involved forced domestic work as well as repeated sexual abuse carried out by Ahmad's father, Mohammed Ahmad.

Police told the court that the teenager, whose identity is kept private, was beaten up to three times per month in front of the family. Zeinab Ahmad also allegedly recounts witnessing her father dragging the girl by her hair.

While authorities do not claim Zeinab physically assaulted the teenager, they argue she actively participated in maintaining the girl's enslaved status.

Speaking to the police, the girl said she had been sexually assaulted by Mohammed 'many times,' and that Zeinab 'did not physically hurt her, although she did threaten her very badly and ordered her to do things around the house,' according to Detective Clendenning.

#BREAKING Australia has repatriated a monster.



Failed ISIS "bride" Zeinab Ahmad, 31, just appeared in a Melbourne court after willingly moving to Syria in 2014.



Police opposed her bail, warning she is an active threat who was on the ISIS payroll, held an official ISIS ID… pic.twitter.com/vB4MYapR3m — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) June 4, 2026

The victim also reportedly spent years moving between different ISIS members after being captured during the extremist group's campaign against the Yazidi community, a member of Syria's Kurdish ethnic minority. Investigators said she was transferred among numerous captors before eventually being freed following the collapse of ISIS territory.

Zeinab, who, along with her mother, Kawsar Ahmad, was among the group of ISIS brides who were taken into custody in May upon returning to Australia from Syria, is now facing two counts of slavery. She requested release on bail on Thursday in Melbourne magistrates' court.

Family Under Investigation

Australian Federal Police have reportedly been examining the activities of the Ahmad family for several years. Court documents indicate the family travelled to Turkey between 2013 to 2014 and later migrated in territory controlled by the so-called Islamic State in Syria in 2015.

Investigators allege the move placed them inside a system where civilians and captured minorities were routinely subjected to exploitation, coercion, and forced labour, according to material tendered in court proceedings.

Authorities say the Ahmad family's time in Raqqa is now a key focus of the prosecution, with police attempting to reconstruct how they lived under ISIS rule and what roles each family member may have taken on.

Bail Fight Continues in Australia

Prior to being arrested in Australia, Ahmad was repatriated from camps in Syria, along with a group of women and children. Prosecutors argued against her release, claiming there were concerns about her ideological beliefs and potential risks to public safety, per ABC News.

Detective Senior Constable Marc Clendenning said during the bail hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday that the court should refuse bail for safety reasons.

The detective told the hearing that Zeinab had been married to several ISIS members and remained married to one, who is still the subject of an active police search.

Australian federal prosecutors have told a Melbourne court that a woman accused of enslaving a Kurdish Ezidi girl in ISIS-controlled Syria has not renounced allegiance to the extremist group, opposing her release on bail.



The case of 31-year-old Zeinab Ahmad centers on alleged… — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) June 5, 2026

'The accused has never explicitly renounced or stated that she no longer supports the Islamic State since her surrender to Kurdish forces,' Detective Clendenning said.

Zeinab's application for bail has been denied by the court. She now faces two charges of crimes against humanity, specifically enslavement and the use of a slave.